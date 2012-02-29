* Donahue has experience dealing with Washington
* FCC extends comment period to March 16 in proceeding
NEW YORK Feb 29 LightSquared, the
beleaguered telecom startup founded by hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone, is considering hiring telecommunications veteran
Timothy Donahue as chief executive officer, a person familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The company said on Tuesday it was searching for a new CEO
after Sanjiv Ahuja resigned from the job, but it did not name
any candidates.
LightSquared referred a request for comment to Lew Phelps, a
spokesman for Falcone's hedge fund, Harbinger Capital, which has
invested billions of dollars in LightSquared. Phelps declined
comment and Donahue could not immediately be reached.
Donahue, the former chief executive of Nextel -- now part of
Sprint Nextel Corp -- could potentially help LightSquared
fight its case in Washington, where the Federal Communications
Commission is looking to revoke the company's permission to
build a high speed wireless network.
The FCC had to invite LightSquared and any other interested
parties to comment on the decision before it could make it
final. On Wednesday the FCC said it was extending the deadline
for comments to March 16 from March 1 to give LightSquared more
time to respond. While this was less than the full month
extension LightSquared had asked for, it gives the company more
time to argue its case.
During his time at Nextel, one of Donahue's biggest tasks
was to work with the FCC on a spectrum rebanding project to
overcome concerns about interference between Nextel's network
and public safety services.
The person who asked not to be named said Nextel's history
was a factor in LightSquared's interest in Donahue, who retired
as Sprint's chairman at the end of 2006, just under a year and a
half after Sprint's 2005 purchase of Nextel.
Some industry analysts speculated that the company would
hire a CEO with experience in restructuring but another source
had told Reuters on Tuesday that LightSquared had a shortlist of
CEO candidates with experience in both the telecommunications
industry and dealing with Washington politics.
On Feb. 14 the FCC said it wanted to stop LightSquared
building its high-speed wireless network because tests showed
that the network could interfere with Global Positioning Systems
on which services such as airline navigation were dependent.
That decision was a massive blow for LightSquared, which had
expected to start building its network this year. But the
company has indicated it will not back down in its fight to win
approval to build a wireless network.
Falcone, who has joined the LightSquared board, said in a
statement on Tuesday that the company was "committed to working
with the appropriate entities to find a solution to the recent
regulatory issues."