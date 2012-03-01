Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a more than
seven-month high, rising with global bourses in a session marked
by the debut of shipper Vapores' recently spun-off SAAM unit.
Global stocks rose on Thursday as investors zeroed in on
encouraging economic data and the European Central Bank's second
massive injection of cash.
The IPSA index ended a preliminary 0.53 percent higher,
lifted in part by pulp and paper producer CMPC, whose
shares increased 0.48 percent, and steel and iron ore producer
CAP, which climbed 2.12 percent.
For its part, Vapores plummeted 51.6 percent after
its former SAAM storage and logistics unit made its
debut on the bourse. SAAM's shares, which are not trading on the
IPSA index, fell 10.29 percent from their opening price.