By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker
NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C, March 2 A top
Ally Financial executive charged with preparing the bank's
planned initial public offering is leaving, a sign of the
difficult task ahead for the company that still owes the U.S.
government some $12 billion in bailout money.
The executive, Corey Pinkston, has been leading Ally's
strategic financing activities, including work related to its
plans to go public and efforts to repay the U.S. Treasury.
Pinkston has notified Ally of his decision to leave, people
familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. Ally
spokeswoman Gina Proia confirmed the move on Friday and said he
was currently in a transition period.
A former investment banker who has been head of corporate
debt and equity since January 2009, Pinkston is one of several
executives leaving the lender, which has delayed plans for an
IPO amid concerns about its Residential Capital mortgage unit
and choppy financial markets.
Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors known as GMAC
Financial Services, ran into trouble during the financial crisis
as its mortgage loans soured. The government injected more than
$17 billion into Ally in 2008-2009. Ally has said it has repaid
the government $5.4 billion.
Laura Hall, who worked with Pinkston on the IPO and
strategic planning, is also in the process of leaving, while
chief technology and operations officer Cliff Skelton left in
January, according to Ally.
Pinkston's responsibilities are being transferred to Jeff
Brown, an executive vice president in charge of finance and
corporate planning, Proia said. Pinkston's position will not be
filled, she said. She did not give a reason for his departure.
U.S. Treasury, which owns 73.8 percent of Ally, declined to
comment.
(Reporting By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker)
