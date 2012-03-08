* Apple weighting nears level prior to last rebalancing
* Concentration ties Nasdaq 100 to a few names
* Nasdaq executive: no rebalancing is "imminent"
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 8 A year ago, Apple had
its weight in the Nasdaq 100 cut in half after having grown to
where it tipped the scales at more than one-fifth of the index.
The cut didn't last.
Apple, along with a few stocks that have surged in recent
months, could soon represent nearly half the index, making this
index of 100 well-known companies a hostage to the performance
of a few technology titans.
The concentration of Apple, along with others, in the
index’s market cap-based weighting is exasperating for
investors, who don’t dispute that Apple should be the biggest
weight but bemoan the size of its influence.
“There should be some limitation on how much is held in a
particular name,” said Mark Bronzo, a money manager at the
Irvington, New York-based Security Global Investors, which
manages $22 billion.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) was cut to 12.3 percent from 20.5 percent
of the index in April 2011, but a surge in price has pushed it
back up to 17.2 percent -- and the other big names have seen
their share prices balloon as well.
A rebalance of the index will be triggered if Apple grows to
more than 24 percent, or if the collective weight of all
components over 4.5 percent exceeds 48 percent.
Along with Apple, the four names dominating the average are
Google Inc (GOOG.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Intel Corp
(INTC.O) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O. The growth of the top five
companies increases the likelihood that the biggest names in the
average will soon make up 48 percent of the Nasdaq 100 .NDX.
“When you construct an index that is supposed to be a market
benchmark, it shouldn’t just represent a handful of names," said
Bronzo.
Currently, Microsoft is the second-largest component, with a
weighting of 9.4 percent, followed by Google (5.5 percent)
Oracle (5.3 percent) and Intel (4.8 percent). At the rebalance,
Microsoft's weighting was bumped to 8.3 percent from 3.4
percent, and it has grown since.
The five top names add up to 42.2 percent. That's up from
37.3 percent when the index was rebalanced, so their influence
is growing but has not reached a point where a rebalance will
occur.
"No rebalancing is imminent, and if it happens, people will
know about it weeks in advance," said John Jacobs, who runs the
Nasdaq OMX Global Index Group in New York.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on the changing weightings of major components:
link.reuters.com/ceg96s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Apple's weighting was cut in 2011, as the Nasdaq felt it
necessary to give more weight to other names that had shrunk in
terms of their influence because of previous rebalancings.
Even with the other stocks taking a bigger part of the
average, Apple is still the $500 billion gorilla. The outsized
influence of the technology giant means that on days when the
Nasdaq sees big swings, Apple is the primary driver.
How much does it matter? The stock’s nearly 30 percent gains
year-to-date are responsible for essentially all of the Nasdaq
100’s 13.4 percent rise in 2012.
“Apple has such a big weighting that it makes fundamentals
less important for other names in the index, resulting in an
environment where Dell Inc DELL.O can trade based on the
number of iPads Apple sells,” said Todd Schoenberger, managing
director at LandColt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware.
If Apple stock falls, Schoenberger said, “the whole tech
sector is unfairly vulnerable.”
This isn't to say the stock's influence on the index is
completely out of whack. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI
is weighted by price, so International Business Machines
(IBM.N), the third-largest stock in that average in terms of
market value, accounts for nearly 12 percent of the index, more
than six times the weight of Microsoft, which is a bigger
company.
Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), which operates the Nasdaq 100,
can also rebalance "if it is determined necessary to maintain
the integrity of the index," a spokesman said.
Apple’s return to a weighting near its previous one has come
as its market cap has risen by about 58 percent since April
2011, when the rebalancing first occurred.
Paul Brigandi, vice president of trading at Direxion Funds
in New York, said he would support a cut in Apple's weight “for
diversification purposes, as concentration in a few names is a
concern.”
Direxion operates a leveraged mutual fund that is tied to
the Nasdaq 100 (DXQLX.O) and is down 2 percent this month.
“Apple has a huge impact on the performance of the fund, and
if it corrects that will impact total Nasdaq performance,”
Brigandi said. “That’s a valid concern, and not one we can do
anything about.”
(Editing by Andrea Evans)
((ryan.vlastelica@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6014)(Reuters
Messaging: ryan.vlastelica@reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: APPLE/NASDAQ100
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.