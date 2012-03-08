BRIEF-Intevac announced receipt of order for additional 200 Lean system
* Announced receipt of an order for an additional 200 lean system
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended 0.78 percent higher, boosted as investors bought cheaper shares following a four-day losing streak and as Greece closed a bond swap offer to private creditors and moved closer to averting a dangerous debt default.
Among gainers, department store Falabella rose 0.71 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud jumped 2.47 percent and carrier LAN Airlines increased 1.42 percent.
* Announced receipt of an order for an additional 200 lean system
BRUSSELS, June 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: