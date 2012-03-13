SAN DIEGO, Calif. March 13 Increasing U.S. onshore shale oil output likely will displace light sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015, Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Tuesday. That increased sweet crude going to Gulf Coast refineries also is expected to narrow heavy crude differentials to the point that Valero aims to shelve plans to add a coker unit to its 292,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, because it won't be economic, Klesse said.