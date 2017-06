NEW YORK, March 13 Copper futures in London and New York maintained gains Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper stood at $8,573 per tonne by 1824 GMT, a fraction above its closing level at $8,560.

In New York, the May COMEX contract traded at $3.8950 per lb, slightly below its settlement of $3.9025. (Reporting By Chris Kelly)