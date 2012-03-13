March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a nickel to 30 cents and buy back as much as $12 billion of stock this year.

The announcement came two days before regulators plan to publicly announce results of their stress tests of bank capital levels.

The shares surged on the news.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-223-6114)(Reuters Messaging: david.henry.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JPMORGAN/DIVIDEND Keywords: JPMORGAN/DIVIDEND

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.