BRIEF-Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its Eplex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended nearly flat, paring earlier gains, despite surging overseas markets, as local brokerage Banchile-Citi cut its target price for Chilean forestry-sector companies Copec and CMPC.
The IPSA ended a marginal 0.07 percent higher after heavily weighted industrial conglomerate Copec decreased 0.69 percent and forestry and paper company CMPC lost 1.11 percent.
* Pacific Exploration & Production Corp - changed its corporate name to Frontera Energy Corporation