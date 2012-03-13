Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended nearly flat, paring earlier gains, despite surging overseas markets, as local brokerage Banchile-Citi cut its target price for Chilean forestry-sector companies Copec and CMPC.

The IPSA ended a marginal 0.07 percent higher after heavily weighted industrial conglomerate Copec decreased 0.69 percent and forestry and paper company CMPC lost 1.11 percent.