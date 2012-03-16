* Qtly results due March 20 after big miss in December
* Analysts question explanation for December shortfall
* Hardware, applications software seen as vulnerable
* Re-energized SAP cited as a threat to Oracle database
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, March 16 Oracle Corp ORCL.O may
soon run out of excuses to feed Wall Street.
When the world's third-largest software maker missed
earnings estimates for the first time in a decade back in
December, it blamed an unpredictable global economy. It seemed
plausible at the time.
But growing evidence suggests the company is suffering due
to challenges that have nothing to do with the macro economy:
mounting competition from traditional foe SAP (SAPG.DE), the
loss of a key IT partner in Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N), and a
hardware business that is becoming a thorn in its side.
Analysts have become increasingly worried that the hardware
business Oracle acquired in 2010 with its $5.6 billion purchase
of Sun Microsystems has turned into a liability, with sales
falling short of expectations.
The company’s bread-and-butter database business - Oracle is
the world's biggest maker of database software - may face off
against competition from a re-energized SAP before the end of
this year. And Oracle's highly touted new generation of business
management software, released in 2011 after years of delays in
development, has been slow to take off.
While this is happening in a still-shaky tech-spending
environment, Oracle's rivals do not seem to be feeling the same
pinch. SAP, International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N),
Salesforce.com (CRM.N) and VMware (VMW.N) recently released
relatively strong results and bullish outlooks, causing
investors to question whether something is amiss at Oracle.
CEO Larry Ellison will deliver his latest report card on the
state of the business on March 20, when Oracle releases
quarterly results. An increasingly skeptical crew of Wall Street
analysts will be parsing his words and pouring through the
numbers for signs of fundamental business problems, regardless
of whether the company meets expectations for the period.
"Oracle is a company with some issues right now," said
long-time Oracle watcher Rick Sherlund, a Nomura Securities
analyst.
Those issues are reflected in its stock price, which has
gained just 3 percent since the company reported quarterly
results in December, compared with a 17 percent rise in the
Nasdaq Composite Index.
Oracle officials declined to comment for this story.
SUN A MISTAKE?
Some analysts believe buying Sun has undermined sales of
Ellison's software because it put Oracle in direct competition
with hardware makers who had long been some of the biggest
resellers of his database programs and other products.
"They made a mistake getting into the hardware business. How
it resolves itself, I’m not really sure," said Fred Hickey, who
has been monitoring Oracle since the 1980s and is editor of the
High-Tech Strategist Newsletter for investors.
While hardware makers such as Hewlett-Packard, IBM and Dell
Inc DELL.O continue to sell Oracle products, these days they
are putting less effort into doing so, he said.
The problem may be most acute with HP, the world's biggest
computer maker.
A bitter feud has erupted between Oracle and HP since
Ellison's friend, Mark Hurd, abruptly resigned as HP CEO amid a
sexual harassment scandal. Ellison admonished HP's board for the
way it handled the matter, calling them "cowardly," and then
hired Hurd.
The two companies have since filed lawsuits against each
other over Oracle's decision to stop producing software for
high-end HP computers.
SAP's HANA DATABASE
Meanwhile, Oracle's rivals aren't standing still.
Several analysts say they are concerned about a new
strategic weapon in SAP's arsenal: a specialized database dubbed
Hana that pulled in 160 million euros ($208 million) in sales in
its first two quarters on the market, ahead of SAP's target of
100 million euros.
SAP has packaged the technology with hardware from IBM as a
niche product, a business intelligence tool to help companies
analyze large quantities of data. Oracle developed a similar
product - dubbed Exalytics - that it launched this month.
The bigger threat from Hana, however, is that SAP is
tweaking the technology so it can be used to hold data for
business management applications that handle corporate
accounting, human resources and procurement software.
The bulk of SAP applications currently run on Oracle
database software, and the German company is the biggest
reseller of that product. But if Hana wins acceptance as an
alternative to the Oracle database, that could either reduce
sales of the Oracle database or force Oracle to slash prices.
SAP Chief Technology Officer Vishal Sikka told Reuters his
company expects to start selling a version of Hana that will
serve as a database for SAP's core suite of business management
software by the end of this year.
Sikka has scheduled a press conference in San Francisco, not
far from Oracle's Redwood City headquarters, on April 10 to
unveil SAP's strategy for expanding in the database market.
While it is too soon to handicap SAP's chances for success
in that endeavor, analysts say concern is growing among Oracle
investors.
“This is something we will hear talked about a lot this
year. This is creating apprehension for Oracle,” said Sherlund
of Nomura Securities. "It's an issue that Oracle will have to
respond to with investors."
Jefferies & Co analyst Ross MacMillan cut his recommendation
on Oracle shares to "hold" from "buy" on Monday, citing Hana as
one of several reasons.
He said he was also concerned about the outlook for the
hardware business, whose sales have dropped every quarter since
Oracle purchased Sun.
"One of the questions that has been on investors' minds is:
When do we get to the point where the hardware business can
grow?" MacMillan said.
He said Oracle could lose some applications sales as it
tries to persuade existing users to upgrade to a new product
line known as Fusion Apps, which is loaded with new bells and
whistles.
MacMillan said users are likely to look at other options
from Oracle rivals as they consider upgrading to Fusion Apps
because it will be an expensive, lengthy process to convert all
of a company's systems over to a new type of software.
"If you are going to upgrade, it opens the door to look
around and see what else is available," he said.
To be sure, one thing that Wall Street analysts do not
seemed to be concerned about is another earnings miss, given
Oracle's established skill at managing the bottom line. Several
said they expect the company to meet or beat modest expectations
for its fiscal third quarter, ended Feb. 29.
Wall Street analysts are projecting that third-quarter
revenue grew 2.5 percent from a year earlier to $9.02 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. They expect the company to
post a profit, excluding one-time items, of 56 cents per share,
up from 54 cents a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
