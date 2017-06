March 14 Allison Transmission Holdings sold more shares than expected in its initial public offering on Wednesday as it priced within range, according to an underwriter.

The Indianapolis-based company, which makes automatic transmissions for trucks, buses and military vehicles, sold 26.1 million shares at $23 per share.

Allison had expected to sell 21.7 million shares at $22 to $24 per share.

The IPO raised $600.3 million in proceeds.