MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico has reached an agreement with Brazil to impose an export quota on its auto sales to Brazil over a three-year period, after which both nations would return to free trade, Mexican Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said on Thursday.

Brazil had threatened to sink the decade-old auto trade deal after the value of Mexican car exports to its southern trading partner jumped around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's automakers.

Ferrari said the deal calls for Mexico to export $1.45 billion in the first year, $1.56 billion the following year and $1.64 billion in the third year. The two sides also agreed to raise the proportion of auto parts sourced from Latin America by car makers in Mexico over a five-year period. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera)