MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico has reached
an agreement with Brazil to impose an export quota on its auto
sales to Brazil over a three-year period, after which both
nations would return to free trade, Mexican Economy Minister
Bruno Ferrari said on Thursday.
Brazil had threatened to sink the decade-old auto trade deal
after the value of Mexican car exports to its southern trading
partner jumped around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut
of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's automakers.
Ferrari said the deal calls for Mexico to export $1.45
billion in the first year, $1.56 billion the following year and
$1.64 billion in the third year. The two sides also agreed to
raise the proportion of auto parts sourced from Latin America by
car makers in Mexico over a five-year period.
(Reporting By Adriana Barrera)