* Investors over optimistic about Brazil banks

* See weak loan book growth, high defaults, provisions

* Brazil bank valuations not attractive vs Latin peers

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazilian banks will again struggle this year with lower interest rates, weak credit growth and still-high loan defaults, which should limit their shares from outperforming the country's benchmark stock index, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said on Monday.

So far this year, the shares of the largest banks in Latin America's biggest economy have lagged behind the 16 percent gain in the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP by an average 7 percent. The analysts said such underperformance is warranted and likely to persist because lenders may fail to deliver on their growth and profitability goals.

The team of analysts led by Marcelo Telles said Brazil's large banks unveiled over-optimistic loan book growth estimates that "are far from reality." In addition, the banks' expectations that delinquencies will fall this year are unlikely to materialize. Provision for bad loans will therefore rise, weighing on profits.

"Why should they continue not to outperform?" the analysts said in a report. "Markets should be ready for a very disappointing first half" of the year.

The report underpins the increased bet by Telles and his team that local banks, for years one of Brazil's most favored assets classes among investors, are losing their allure. Credit Suisse is less optimistic than other research houses that recent government steps will improve the outlook for lenders.

In addition, the report is at odds with most Brazil bank analysts, who expect 2012 to be a year of recovery for the industry. The shares of the largest listed banks in the country fell more than 20 percent last year, reflecting the impact of government measures to curb lending and of Europe's financial crisis.

Shares are expensive, both on a historical and relative basis, and a potential rebound in activity seems to be priced in, the report said.

"We believe investors are better off buying banks in Peru, Colombia or Mexico, markets with much higher earnings growth potential," the analysts said.

The shares of Brazil's four-largest listed banks drove the Bovespa higher on Monday. They have gained a combined 8 percent this year.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre Grenon)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRAZIL/CREDITSUISSE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.