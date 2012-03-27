(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters
News & Insight newsandinsight.com. The views expressed
are her own.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, March 26 If Paul Ceglia -- the onetime
wood pellet salesman from upstate New York who hired Mark
Zuckerberg as a computer programmer before Zuckerberg founded
Facebook -- thought he’d wring a quick settlement out of his
claim to own a piece of Facebook by virtue of a two-page
contract Zuckerberg signed in 2003, boy did he think wrong.
Facebook’s long-awaited motion to dismiss, finally filed Monday
in federal court in Buffalo, asserts that Ceglia was out for an
easy score based on a doctored version of the 2003 contract
[ID:nL2E8EQ9MJ]. But it’s not easy to put one over on Zuckerberg
or his lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Facebook's 74-page
dismissal motion is a virtual compendium of the tiny mistakes
(alleged) frausters can make and the ways determined defendants
can find them out.
I should say upfront that Ceglia’s lawyers at Boland Legal
and Milberg dispute Facebook’s assertion that Ceglia is a con
man. Milberg is a recent addition to Ceglia’s ever-changing
legal roster, but Team Ceglia has intimated that if anyone has
manipulated the evidence in this case, it’s Zuckerberg, a
legendary computer whiz. Here’s the official comment from
Ceglia’s lawyers on Monday’s motion to dismiss: “We have made a
preliminary review of Facebook's motion, which attempts to have
this matter ended before Facebook has to provide any discovery
and before going to a jury. The Federal Rules of Evidence say a
jury should weigh the evidence in this case, including experts’
declarations in Mr. Ceglia’s favor about the authenticity of his
contract with Mr. Zuckerberg. Mr. Ceglia deserves his day in
court, where the jury will resolve this dispute over the
ownership of Facebook."
Point taken. For now Ceglia is merely an accused fraudster,
at least when it comes to the Facebook case. His lawyers haven’t
filed a point-by-point response to the Facebook dismissal
motion. Nevertheless, here are some Ceglia-inspired rules for
how not to go after the billionaire founder of a social media
giant.
Rule 1: Don’t leave a version of the contract between you
and the billionaire on your parents’ computer unless that
version matches what you’ve presented to the court. According to
Facebook, it found the original version of the 2003 contract
between Ceglia and Zuckerberg -- which makes no reference to the
yet-unfounded company Facebook -- on a computer belonging to
Ceglia’s parents. Gibson, Dunn has referred to that document as
a smoking gun that proves Ceglia forged the contract he has
cited in the litigation. Corollary to Rule 1: Don’t leave seven
additional drafts of your allegedly doctored contract -- as well
as a “hex editor” program that permits digital manipulation of
raw data -- vulnerable to discovery by the sorts of forensic
experts a billionaire tech defendant can be reliably expected to
hire. Yep, Gibson, Dunn asserts Ceglia did that, too.
Rule 2: Don’t send a Facebook-free version of the 2003
contract in an email to a lawyer at Sidley Austin, which will
store the email on its server and later produce it to Facebook.
After Zuckerberg stopped working for Ceglia, he and Ceglia
squabbled over about $10,000 that Ceglia supposedly owed
Zuckerberg. In 2004, when Zuckerberg was demanding his full
payment, Ceglia exchanged emails with a then-Sidley lawyer named
James Kole, asking for help. According to Facebook’s motion to
dismiss, one of those 2004 emails attached the same version of
the 2003 contract that Facebook’s forensic experts discovered on
Ceglia’s parents’ computer. Facebook also asserts that its
forensic experts discovered evidence that Ceglia scanned the
contract found on the Sidley server to his computer minutes
before he sent it to Kole.
Rule 3: If you’re going to “bake” your contract to make it
look older than it is, don’t forget to age the whole document.
Facebook claims in its motion to dismiss that Ceglia exposed the
purported contract granting him rights to half of Zuckerberg's
Facebook stake to intense light to make it appear as though it
dated back to 2003, but forgot to fade the parts of the pages
hidden by the clips used to hang them. This is just one of the
forensic flaws that Facebook claims to have found in Ceglia's
version of his contract with Zuckerberg.
Rule 4: Remember daylight saving. All of us have some
embarrassing story about forgetting to spring forward or fall
back in accordance with daylight saving, but if Facebook is
right, Ceglia’s alleged slip-up is much worse than embarrassing.
Ceglia had alleged that in a series of emails, he counseled
Zuckerberg on how to get Facebook off the ground. DLA Piper
cited those purported emails in an amended complaint by Ceglia
in 2010. It later turned out that Ceglia no longer had any
record of sending or receiving the supposed emails -- nor, for
that matter, was there any evidence of those particular emails
on Harvard’s server, despite the presence of dozens of other
emails between Zuckerberg and Ceglia. Ceglia had an explanation:
He said he hadn’t saved the emails per se, but had cut and
pasted the text of the messages into Word files that dated back
to 2003 and 2004. But according to Facebook’s motion to dismiss,
Ceglia only made it appear as though he created the Word files
years ago by resetting the system clock on the computer he used.
Facebook argued that he made a crucial mistake in backdating the
Word documents: The date on the purported emails shows them to
have been sent between October 2003 and April 2004 under Eastern
Daylight Time. In fact, Eastern Standard Time was in effect,
and, according to Facebook, Ceglia's Word files would have shown
the right time if he hadn't manipulated the system clock.
Rule 5: Always check your facts. One of the purported email
exchanges between Ceglia and Zuckerberg took place on the
momentous day of Feb. 4, 2004, the birthday of Facebook (then
called Thefacebook.com). Ceglia claimed that Zuckerberg sent him
an email at 8:27 in the morning announcing that the website was
up, and he sent Zuckerberg a return message at 10:30 a.m. saying
the site looked great. The problem: Zuckerberg launched the
Thefacebook.com on Harvard’s server on the afternoon of Feb. 4
-- not in the morning -- and Ceglia couldn’t have seen it
-- not in the morning -- and Ceglia couldn’t have seen it
because he didn’t have access to Harvard’s server.
Rule 6: Don’t let on that you’re out for a quick settlement.
Facebook’s dismissal motion asserts that only days after the
suit was originally filed in state court in Buffalo, Ceglia’s
lawyer told Facebook’s then-counsel from Orrick, Herrington &
Sutcliffe that the two should immediately meet to discuss a
settlement. Later in 2010, after Zuckerberg and Facebook made it
clear they had no interest in settling, Ceglia and his
then-lawyers sent to “multiple top-tier law firms” what amounts
a pitch for them to take the case. The objective? “Paul is
seeking a law firm to represent him in a) immediate settlement
negotiations and b) the lawsuit going forward.” At the time,
and, indeed, at no time, have there ever been settlement
negotiations between Ceglia and Facebook.
According to a previous Gibson, Dunn filing in the case,
Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman reviewed the Ceglia pitch and
refused to take the case. On the Case has previously reported
that a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan also
corresponded by email with Ceglia in late 2010, although we
don’t know what’s in those emails. (We may someday; they’re
under review by the judge in Ceglia’s case.) Obviously, Quinn
Emanuel never agreed to represent Ceglia. DLA Piper, on the
other hand, apparently signed on to the case in response to
Ceglia’s pitch and filed Ceglia's amended complaint before
withdrawing last summer.
I’ve previously posed the question of whether DLA could face
a Rule 11 sanctions motion from Facebook, and got mixed
responses from the legal experts I consulted, some of whom
credited DLA Piper for resigning when questions arose about
Ceglia's credibility. I nevertheless said in that post that I’d
be surprised if Facebook didn’t eventually bring a sanctions
motion. Based on Monday’s motion to dismiss, I’ll be even more
surprised. (A DLA spokesperson declined to comment.)
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)
((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6491; Twitter:
@AlisonFrankel @ReutersLegal))
((This blog post first appeared here link.reuters.com/qar37s))
Keywords: FRANKEL/FACEBOOK
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.