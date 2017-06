NEW YORK, March 27 BP Plc. said on Tuesday it entered into an agreement with an Ohio landowners group to lease 84,000 acres in Trumbull County, in northeast Ohio to explore oil and gas in the state's Utica shale oil prospect.

The company said the Associated Landowners of the Ohio Valley, a group representing mineral owners in the county, agreed to lease the land on Monday.

BP did not disclose the terms of the agreement.