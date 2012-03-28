BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.47 percent lower, as investors took profits after a recently rally brought the local index to fresh eight-month highs and as disappointing U.S. data weighed on sentiment.
Among decliners, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.56 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap shed 1.42 percent and regional energy holding company Enersis decreased 1.93 percent.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.