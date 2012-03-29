* Company wants to establish international presence

* Canada's No. 1 P&C insurer also eyes Canadian acquisitions

* Intact shares rose 15 pct in 2011 vs decline for financials

By Cameron French

TORONTO, March 29 With a dominant position already staked out in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, Intact Financial (IFC.TO) plans to seek growth in international markets, the company's chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

The Toronto-based company, one of the strongest financial stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, plans to establish itself in at least one international market within the next five years, CEO Charles Brindamour said. “We'd want to build a presence in one or two markets outside Canada in P&C insurance,” he said.

Property and casualty insurance largely consists of home, auto, and commercial property insurance.

Brindamour did not say which markets were being considered, but warned against assuming a push into the United States was in the works.

Intact, which was formerly the Canadian insurance arm of ING Groep, has already been busy on the acquisitions front, purchasing the Canadian operations of French insurer AXA last year for C$2.6 billion ($2.6 billion).

Once the integration of AXA is complete later this year, more domestic deals could follow, Brindamour said. But with a 17 percent market share already in the crowded Canadian P&C space, he said Intact could soon become too big for its borders. “We think that we have a lot of runway still in Canada, but if you manage the business with the long term in mind, it remains a mature market,” he said.

“We need to develop an additional market so that in five-plus years from now we have a meaningful organic growth profile as well.”

Stripping out costs associated with the AXA acquisition, Intact's operating income rose 14.4 percent in 2011, contributing to a 15 percent stock rise that stood out in a challenging year for the financial industry.

The strong gain contrasted with a 7.5 percent drop in the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX financials index .SPTTFS.

It also came in a tough period for Canada’s P&C industry, which has had weak underwriting results due to claims from natural disasters and a difficult Ontario auto insurance market.

Intact sells insurance under the Belair Direct and Grey Power banners.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

