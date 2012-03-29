* EIA cuts operable East Coast refinery capacity
* New baseline reflects regional refinery closures
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 29 The Energy Information
Administration has changed its baseline for calculating operable
refinery capacity in the Eastern United States to reflect the
refineries that have closed in the region.
The revision first appeared in Wednesday's Weekly Petroleum
Status Report for the week ended March 23.
"PADD 1 refinery utilization wasn't telling a true story,"
said James Beck, spokesman with EIA, the statistical arm of the
Department of Energy.
There are five Petroleum Administration for Defense
Districts (PADD) in the United States and were created during
World War II to organize the allocation of petroleum fuel
products.
Refinery utilization for PADD 1 -- the Northeastern part of
the United States -- was reduced by roughly 430,000 bpd to about
1.2 million bpd.
Removed from the region's operable baseline capacity were:
Sunoco's 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania refinery,
ConocoPhillips' 187,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania,
refinery and the 64,000 bpd Yorktown, Virginia refinery, which
Western Refining sold to Plains All American and
is currently in use as terminal to store oil products.
All three refineries had been idled by the end of 2011.
Normally, baseline revisions to capacity first appear in the
agency's monthly report.
"It was such an unusual case," said Beck, adding that
because the EIA had all the information it decided to go ahead
and change it in the weekly report first.
The East Coast refineries pay a premium over U.S. prices to
run imported light, sweet crude. Combined with slowing demand
for gasoline, these refiners have seen their profit margins
pinched substantially and some have opted for closure.
Hess and partner Petroleos de Venezuela have also
shut down their 500,000 bpd Hovensa refinery in St. Croix, the
Virgin Islands. Although the refinery is not located in the
region, it was a substantial source of supply for the
Northeastern United States.
However, it is likely the baseline will be changed again
soon.
Conoco has extended the sales deadline for the Trainer
refinery by two months to accommodate new buying interest, which
could add that plant back to the baseline. If no buyer is found
by the end of May, the plant will be shuttered permanently at
that time.
Sunoco is also looking for a buyer for its 335,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery. There has been some buying interest, the
company has said, but still plans to idle the plant permanently
by July 2012 if no buyer is found.