WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Thursday voted to approve the nomination of JP
Morgan Chase and Co executive Jeremiah Norton to fill a
post on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation board.
Norton currently works as an executive director for JP
Morgan Securities LLC, where he advises institutions on mergers
and acquisitions. He previously served as a deputy assistant
secretary for financial institutions policy at the U.S. Treasury
Department from 2007 to 2009.
The Banking Committee has now approved a full slate of
candidates for the five-member FDIC board.
Democrats may try to get the nominees confirmed by the full
Senate this week before leaving for a recess.
Currently both the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency are being run by acting leaders. Both agencies
regulate banks and are playing key roles in drafting rules to
carry out the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
The OCC chief is a member of the FDIC board as is the
director of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a job
held by former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray.
Obama side-stepped the Senate and installed Corday into his
position in January to get around Republican opposition.
Obama has nominated Martin Gruenberg to lead the FDIC and
Thomas Curry to take the top spot at the OCC. Both are currently
members of the FDIC board with Gruenberg serving as the acting
chairman.
Former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas
Hoenig has been nominated to be the FDIC's vice chairman. Both
Hoenig and Norton were recommended by Republicans. The president
traditionally fills the board with two members recommended by
the opposition party because no more than three members of the
board can be from the same party.
The committee also approved the nomination of Richard B.
Berner to be director of the Treasury Department's Office of
Financial Research. The office was created by Dodd-Frank to keep
track of risks that could roil financial markets and damage the
economy.