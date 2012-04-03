* GameStop not going the way of Blockbuster-CEO
April 3GameStop (GME.N) executives are tired of
hearing about investors who bet against the stock of the video
game retailer that they have given them a nickname: shallow
divers.
The knock against shareholders with a negative short-term
view of the stock is meant to prove a point: take a more
thorough view of GameStop to understand it will not end with the
same fate as movie rental chain Blockbuster, which filed for
bankruptcy protection in 2010.
“Are we paralyzed in fear that our business model isn’t
working? Not at all ... Investors are a trailing indicator,”
GameStop Chief Executive Paul Raines said in an interview.
Raines and his team have their work cut out for them, as a
growing number of their investors are getting pessimistic. Hedge
fund manager James Chanos of Kynikos Associates singled out
GameStop at a conference last fall for following in the
footsteps of Blockbuster and struggling UK entertainment retail
chain HMV Group in slides he presented entitled "digital
distribution destruction."
"Packaged games are pressured by growth in casual, mobile
and social network games," and game publishers, such as
Electronic Arts (EA.O) "are increasingly direct competitors,"
Chanos said in a slide show reviewed by Reuters.
About 41 percent of GameStop's shares are now held by short
sellers who are betting that its stock price will fall instead
of rise over the long-term. That is up from 30 percent in
January and more than double the amount of retailer Best Buy
(BBY.N), which has short interest of 17 percent and has been
posting weak quarterly sales.
Raines and GameStop's other top executives have become
well-versed in explaining to investors why it will not become
the next Blockbuster. They note that GameStop currently has no
debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a retailer -- and
unlike Blockbuster -- it has short-term, flexible leases on its
6,200 global stores and much smaller square footage.
Raines has been driving change at GameStop since being
recruited to lead the company from Home Depot (HD.N) in 2008.
Raines has challenged executives to find a way to sell digital
game downloads in stores, something that had not been done
before. Raines also set aside $100 million for acquisitions
related to online gaming and helped devise a customer loyalty
program to ensure that gamers keep coming back to stores.
“We were on a mission and you can’t accuse us of not driving
a heck of a lot of change,” Raines said.
The company says that the plan Raines and his team devised
has worked. GameStop, which is based in Grapevine, Texas just
outside of Dallas, invented technology that lets gamers buy
access codes for games in stores and then download the content
at home, a major driver of its $453 million in digital sales
last year.
The loyalty program Raines devised now has 17 million
members and is growing rapidly. The program helps GameStop gain
share in its most profitable business of buying and selling used
games.
GameStop has gone from having about $1.2 billion in debt
after it bought Electronics Boutique in 2005 to generating an
estimated $500 million in free cash. Of the 19 analysts who
follow GameStop, none of them have a "sell" rating on the stock
while 11 analysts have a "buy" or "strong buy" rating, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Eight analysts have a "hold" or
"underperform" rating.
But GameStop’s share price, trading around $22, has fallen
about 10 percent this year, while the S&P's retail index .RLX
has gained 18 percent. Revenue has flattened year over year
after growth as high as 24 percent in 2009, which could explain
why it catches the eye of the shorts.
"They're trying to do the right things but they're fighting
a losing battle of selling physical games in a digital world,"
said Jeff Matthews, an investment manager who has invested in
long and short positions in GameStop in the past but is no
longer a shareholder.
Short interest in GameStop began rising steadily in 2007 and
increased when video stores started struggling, said Dan
DeMatteo, who was GameStop's CEO from 2008 and 2010 and is now
the executive chairman of the board.
CHANGE AND CHALLENGES
There is no doubt that the video game industry has changed
since GameStop was spun off from Barnes and Noble (BKS.N) in an
initial public offering in 2002. Total retail sales of video
game products were down 20 percent in February compared to a
year ago, according to research firm NPD.
In March, Game Group GMG.L, the British video game
retailer which competes with GameStop in Europe, filed for court
protection from creditors and had to cut more than 2,100 jobs.
But Zynga (ZNGA.O), one of the hottest video game companies,
sees most of its sales from games played on Facebook FB.N.
To combat the secular changes and boost its digital efforts,
GameStop spent some of the $100 million Raines earmarked for
acquisitions to buy two digital gaming companies last year,
Spawn Labs and Impulse.
The company has also sought out more tech-focused board
members, such as Shane Kim, who joined GameStop's board last
summer after a 15-year stint in Microsoft's (MSFT.O) games unit.
“The digital transition — evolving the company so that
digital becomes a bigger part of the customer story and
proposition — is a tough challenge. It is not part of their
historical DNA,” Kim said.
But Kim said GameStop is well-positioned. It is trying to
figure out how to create a new digital delivery service for both
customers and video game publishers, he said. DeMatteo, the
founder and former CEO, added the company is also studying how
to distribute mobile games.
iPAD HEDGE
The slogan “We buy iPods, iPads and iPhones!” is now
emblazoned on top of GameStop receipts, a sign that the company
isn’t sitting idle while Apple’s (AAPL.O) slice of the gaming
market keeps growing. It expanded a program this year where
customers can trade in Apple devices and other used electronics
in more than 1,000 stores for cash or store credit.
“While our stores are very full today, there may become a
time when they won’t be as full and this is a hedge,” said
DeMatteo, who named "GameStop" after the book store "Bookstop"
that was acquired by Barnes & Noble in 1989.
GameStop expects used gadget sales of up to $200 million by
2012 and $600 million by 2014, which executives said would give
it a leading position in the $1 billion market for used
electronics. The company will face competition from Apple, which
also pays customers for their used devices, as well as big-box
retailers such as Target (TGT.N) and Best Buy.
But GameStop has an edge because its customers are already
comfortable trading in their used products in stores, said
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. On a recent Sunday
at a GameStop store in Farmingdale, New York, for instance,
employees said that customers who trade in their old Apple
products are usually members of GameStop's reward program.
The Apple program is a new revenue stream that complements
GameStop's core business. And while GameStop does not envision
games on discs disappearing anytime soon, DeMatteo said the
company has reinvented itself several times and can do it again
if necessary.
"We saw this coming and we've prepared for it. Every quarter
we refine the plan but at least we have a good foundation,"
DeMatteo said.

