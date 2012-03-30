(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worse is still to come for Research In Motion RIM.TORIMM.O. After losing $70 billion of market value in less than four years, the BlackBerry maker’s latest results horrified again. The next iteration of its devices or a sale might provide salvation. But those seem like longshots.

The 25 percent decline in revenue from this time last year and $125 million loss in the most recent quarter are bad – but it’s even uglier than it looks. Sales are shifting from the United States to lower-margin markets overseas. A promised new operating system isn’t due till the end of the year, meaning sales in coming quarters probably will suffer, too, as potential customers wait or buy a rival phone. And RIM now concedes revenue from its lucrative services business could fall as prices shrink and high-end customers switch off.

The stress is even starting to show on the company’s once rock-solid balance sheet. Inventories increased more than 15 percent from the previous quarter to over $1 billion. That’s an alarming trend with sales falling. RIM also has written down the value of tablet devices and taken a $267 million charge for phones running its latest operating system. More such charges could be on the way.

At this point, RIM has two hopes. The BlackBerry 10 operating system might make its phones more desirable. But it already has been delayed by many months. Each day that passes further entrenches Android and iPhone ecosystems among software developers and users.

New Chief Executive Thorsten Heins also has left the door open to a sale. Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) joint venture with Nokia NOK1V.HE and Google’s (GOOG.O) ownership of Android mean there’s no natural buyer for RIM, especially at the current $7 billion value, let alone at a premium.

RIM may have $2 billion of cash and, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, some $2 billion of discounted cashflow and patents worth some $3 billion. But the present value estimate is declining and the patent figure reflects heady prices from last year’s frenzy, so may well be too rich. Without any obvious sale options or paths to growth, shareholders will probably just continue to watch RIM melt before their eyes.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Research In Motion on March 29 reported sales of $4.2 billion for the latest quarter, a decline of 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

- The BlackBerry maker lost $125 million for the quarter ended March 3. The firm took a $355 million pre-tax charge for goodwill impairment and a $267 million writedown on inventory for phones running the BlackBerry 7 operating system it introduced last year.

- Jim Balsillie, former co-chief executive of the company, resigned as a director on the company's board. In addition, David Yach will retire as chief technology officer, software and Jim Rowan, chief operating officer, global operations has also resigned.

- Thorsten Heins, appointed chief executive in January, said the firm was undertaking a review of its “strategic opportunities including partnerships and joint venture, licensing, and other ways to leverage RIM's assets and maximize value for our stakeholders."

- Company results: link.reuters.com/man47s

RELATED COLUMNS

Lords of the RIM [ID:nL2E8CN2XL]

Black Friday [ID:nN17179108]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CYRAN/]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS RIM/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.