By Daniel Indiviglio and Agnes T. Crane

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - C ongress has finally given the nod to some of President Obama’s appointees to the FDIC and OCC. None of the fresh faces is likely to rock the boat much. But one of the banks’ stronger supporters is now gone and the new guard has little reason to push back against Dodd-Frank.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On March 29, the U.S. Senate confirmed Thomas Curry as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation’s bank regulators. Lawmakers, however, did not confirm Martin Gruenberg or former Federal Reserve of Kansas City president Thomas Hoenig as Federal Deposit Insurance Corp chairman and vice-chairman, respectively. Instead, the Senate confirmed them as FDIC board members. Gruenberg has been acting FDIC chairman since Sheila Bair stepped down in July.

(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)

