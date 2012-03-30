CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it will concentrate its planning efforts
for an Alaska natural gas pipeline on a $26 billion route that
would take the fuel to an Alaska liquefied natural gas facility,
leaving a more expensive route to Alberta as only an alternative
option for the project.
Tony Palmer, TransCanada's vice-president of Alaska
development, said in an interview that an all-Alaska route had
become the preferred focus for the project following an
agreement between producers on the state's North Slope and
Alaska government.
Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and ConocoPhillips
agreed to move forward on finding ways to commercialize
their vast natural-gas reserves on the North Slope after Exxon
Mobil resolved a dispute with the state government over the
Point Thomson field.