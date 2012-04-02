BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
April 2 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Monday it will not issue global debt in April.
The next possible sale is scheduled for May 2. At that time, the FHLB has the option of issuing new debt, reopening an existing issue, or deferring until the next scheduled sale date.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.