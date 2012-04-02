* Discount brokers' quarterly earnings seen below year-ago levels

By John McCrank

April 2 U.S. discount brokerages look set to report lower first-quarter earnings as Main Street investors started 2012 on the sidelines following a year of market volatility, but the period ended on a more positive note.

Retail investors at Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), and E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) stepped up trading activity in February to take advantage of rising stock markets, giving the brokerages a welcomed boost in fees and commissions. [ID:nL2E8EE1OP]

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX rose 12 percent in the quarter as concerns that the sovereign debt issues plaguing Europe could lead to another global recession subsided.

Year-earlier profits benefited from elevated trading levels as the unrest in North Africa and the earthquake and tsunami in Japan roiled global markets, spurring investors into action.

Analysts on average expect Schwab to report a quarterly profit of 15 cents a share, down from 20 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wall Street estimates show earnings falling to 25 cents a share from 30 cents at TD Ameritrade and to 9 cents from 16 cents at E*Trade.

But the rise in activity as the quarter progressed, along with higher client asset levels, could help companies that rely heavily on trading fees and commissions beat expectations, said JMP Securities analyst David Trone.

Trone increased his earnings-per-share estimate for TD Ameritrade on Monday to 27 cents from 24 cents due to stronger-than-expected trading activity. He raised his E*Trade forecast to 10 cents a share from 8 cents.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners analyst Richard Repetto raised his first-quarter estimate for Schwab to 15 cents a share from 14 cents due to the market appreciation and higher short-term interest rates.

Near-zero interest rates have led Schwab, along with many competitors, to waive fees on money market funds for years because the low rates being paid could otherwise result in negative returns to clients.

Schwab said in its winter update that it would probably waive $165 million to $170 million a quarter in money market fund fees in 2012. But Repetto said it had probably only waived $160 million in the first quarter due to a 6-basis-point rise on the average three-month U.S. Treasury Bill yield from the fourth quarter.

TD Ameritrade said it would report its results on April 17. Schwab and E*Trade are also expected to report their results that week.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

