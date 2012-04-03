* Dutch company claims RIM infringed six patents

* Alleged infringements involve BlackBerry, PlayBook

* NXP Semiconductor seeks unspecified amount from RIM

* Suit, filed in Florida, adds to RIM's list of woes

* RIM shares drop more than 7 pct after suit disclosed

(Adds details from lawsuit, company comment, bylines)

By Jonathan Stempel and Alastair Sharp

April 3 Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO RIMM.O can add a willful patent infringement claim to its long list of troubles after a Dutch semiconductor company said on Tuesday it had filed suit against the BlackBerry maker, sending its shares tumbling.

An affiliate of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) alleges that versions of RIM's BlackBerry phone and the PlayBook tablet infringed on patents issued to the Dutch company between 1997 and 2008. The patents in question relate to design, data transmission and other features of the devices.

NXP demands a halt to the alleged infringements and seeks to recover what it claims as lost profit, reasonable royalties, and triple damages for willful infringements. It has not specified a dollar amount it is seeking.

RIM is no stranger to patent litigation. It was almost brought to its knees by a five-year patent fight that began in 2001. At one point the dispute threatened to shut down RIM's U.S. operations. The company eventually paid out more than $600 million to NTP Inc, a patent holding company, to settle the case.

A RIM spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday, citing the Canadian company's policy of not discussing litigation.

NXP filed its lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida. RIM plans to hold its annual BlackBerry World conference there in early May.

MORE PRESSURE ON HEINS

Based in Eindhoven, Netherlands, NXP was spun off from Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (PHG.AS) in 2006. It said it now owned 11,000 issued or pending patents, and generated $4.2 billion of annual revenue.

Up against fierce competition from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and phones running on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android, RIM has watched its once-dominant market share erode and sales performance decline. RIM shares have shed 80 percent of their value since a peak in February 2011.

Last week, RIM said it will stop issuing financial forecasts and that it was reviewing strategic options, such as entering partnerships and joint ventures.

Thorsten Heins, who became chief executive in January when the company's longtime co-CEOs resigned under pressure, would not rule out a possible sale of the company. [ID:nL2E8ETBJB]

In afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, RIM fell $1.10, or 7.6 percent, to $13.27; and NXP fell 67 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $25.45.

The case is NXP BV v. Research In Motion Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 12-00498.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Frank McGurty)

