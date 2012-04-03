* Piper Jaffray joins Topeka in $1,000 camp
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, April 3 Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) shares set a record high on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray
supported Topeka Capital Market's assertion that the stock
should breach $1,000 in a year or two, propelled by emerging
markets growth and new products that could include a
revolutionary TV set.
Piper Jaffray senior research analyst Gene Munster, a
longstanding bull on the world's most valuable company, joined
Topeka analyst Brian White in predicting a run to $1,000 - but
by 2014, versus White's timeframe of around 2013. That would
make Apple the world's first trillion-dollar company.
On Monday, White ignited debate on online forums by
publishing a report predicting Apple's shares are set to rocket
to $1,001 within the next 12 months as it branches into new
markets and expands its footprint in China.
Raising Apple's stock price targets has become something of
a game on Wall Street as the value has doubled in 2011 alone,
driven by a track record of shattering earnings and revenue
expectations and sales estimates on the iPad and iPhone.
The company's newest tablet sold 3 million units in its
first weekend in March.
"Shares can reach $1,000 based on our belief Apple will
continue to win in global mobile devices," Munster, who is
maintaining a shorter-term, formal target of $910, said in his
Tuesday report.
Apple has in past years persistently defied Wall Street's
most bullish expectations, armed with an array of products that
have shaken up the music, media and technology industries.
Apple shares set an intraday peak of $632.21, before closing
up 1.7 percent at $629.32 on Nasdaq.
"Driven by an ever expanding portfolio of innovative
products, a growing integrated digital grid, unmatched
aesthetics and a brand that is able to touch the soul of
consumers of all backgrounds, Apple fever is spreading like a
wildfire around the world and we see no end in sight to this
trend," White wrote in an April 2 note initiating coverage of
Apple.
White, formerly of Ticonderoga Securities, noted that the
latest version of Apple TV - a box used to stream online video -
with a refined user interface, could be a prelude to "a full
blown TV" over the next year from the company. The new product
is expected to revolutionize the way content is distributed into
living rooms, similar to the way Apple's iTunes has changed
music delivery, analysts said.
Many observers had once cast doubts that Apple's stock could
even hit $500 and $600. Today, its median price target stands at
slightly below $700, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Richard Chang)
