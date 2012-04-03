Overview
-- Uruguay's cautious economic management has resulted in
economic
diversification, an improved external position, and a smoother
debt
amortization profile, diminishing Uruguay's vulnerability to
potential
external shocks.
-- We expect that Uruguay's stable political system and
institutions will
continue to provide broad support for an economic policy mix
that addresses
future challenges.
-- We're raising our long-term foreign and local currency
sovereign
credit ratings on Uruguay to 'BBB-', the lowest level within our
investment-grade category, from 'BB+'.
-- The outlook is stable. We expect the administration will
sustain its
commitment to fiscal prudence, even under more severe external
conditions.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its
long-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the
Oriental Republic
of Uruguay to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. We also raised our short-term
foreign and
local currency ratings to 'A-3' from 'B' on the Republic. The
outlook on the
long-term ratings is stable.
Standard & Poor's also changed its transfer and convertibility
assessment on
Uruguay to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. As per our sovereign rating
methodology, we are
withdrawing our recovery rating of '2' on Uruguay. Our recovery
analysis is
only applicable to speculative-grade issuers.
At the same time, we are equalizing our rating on the Central
Bank of Uruguay
with the sovereign rating by raising our long-term foreign and
local currency
ratings on the Central Bank of Uruguay to 'BBB-' from 'BB-'.
We also raised our long-term corporate credit rating on
state-owned
Administracion Nacional de Combustibles Alcohol y Portland
(ANCAP) to 'BB'
from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. This rating action results
from our
assessment of a "very high" likelihood that the government of
Uruguay would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the
company in the
event of financial distress, and from our 'b+' stand-alone
credit profile
(SACP) on ANCAP.
Rationale
The upgrade is based on Uruguay's sound economic growth
prospects and
improving external and fiscal indicators, as foreign direct
investment (FDI)
strengthens and improves economic diversification. Prudent
economic policies
in recent years, backed by a broad political consensus, have
allowed Uruguay
to grow rapidly and reduce its main credit vulnerabilities. Per
capita real
GDP growth averaged about 6% between 2006 and 2011. In contrast
with much of
South America, Uruguay managed to grow rapidly without a
significant
improvement in its terms of trade in the last decade.
Uruguay's net external debt position continued its declining
trend in 2011,
supported by a strong accumulation of international reserves.
Liquid assets
exceeded external debt in 2011 by 8% of current account
receipts. The
country's external debt position is likely to improve in coming
years, because
strong FDI inflows are expected to exceed the projected current
account
deficit. We expect the country's net external liability position
to stabilize
at about 25% of current account receipts, having fallen from 47%
in 2009.
The stronger external performance provides policy flexibility to
withstand the
impact of a potential external shock, especially from negative
developments
transmitted through Uruguay's still significant economic links
with Argentina
(B/Stable/B). Economic diversification and more market-oriented
policies have
reduced the relative importance of Uruguay's financial and trade
links with
its neighbor. The combination of stronger external accounts,
gradually lower
levels of dollarization (now 50% of total loans and 72% of total
deposits),
and the fruits of a sovereign debt management strategy that has
materially
reduced roll-over risk in the next five years, provides greater
scope for the
government to maintain stability in the event of potential
economic
disruptions in Argentina.
We expect the government's liquidity position to remain strong
over the next
five years, given low principal debt payments in foreign
currency, high
government deposits (estimated at about $2.5 billion), and
existing agreements
to gain access to contingency credit lines--lines for $1.13
billion were
already signed--from multilateral lenders. Total annual
amortization payments
are estimated at about 1.2% of GDP between 2012 and 2015--an
equivalent
average of about $670 million--of which only 21% correspond to
bonds
denominated in foreign currency with the rest pertaining to
local currency
(inflation linked) bonds and payments to multilaterals. If
needed, Uruguay
could remain outside the dollar debt market for several years if
financial
market conditions were to deteriorate; Uruguay's last issuance
in the global
dollar debt market was in 2009.
We expect significant FDI inflows to continue to boost Uruguay's
still low
level of investment to GDP (20% for 2011), strengthen its net
external debt
position, and support medium-term GDP growth. Large and
diversified net FDI
inflows (equivalent to an average of about 6% of GDP per year
between 2006 and
2011) had a strong role in supporting high growth rates in
Uruguay over the
last six years.
Despite recent gains, economic policy flexibility in Uruguay
will continue to
be restricted by dollarization (dollar deposits still represent
72% of total)
and limited fiscal flexibility. Inflation has tended to be above
levels in
trading partners, with 7.2% projected for 2012, which is above
the target of
4% to 6% set by the central bank. A commitment to limit fiscal
deficits to
about 1% of GDP allowed net general government debt to decline
to 43.8% of GDP
in 2011. This incorporates the equivalent of 10% of GDP in
Central Bank notes
issued for sterilization of financial account inflows, an item
whose recent
increase explains most of the increase in absolute debt levels
in recent
years. However, fiscal policy has remained mostly pro-cyclical,
as there is no
consensus supporting stronger fiscal results and, therefore,
improving the
fiscal position at a more rapid pace.
Our local currency rating remains at the same level as the
foreign currency
rating because monetary flexibility continues to be restricted
in Uruguay by
dollarization. In addition, and despite recent growth, the
development of the
local currency domestic debt market is still, in our opinion, at
an early
stage. Our transfer and convertibility assessment reflects our
opinion that
the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign
exchange needed
by Uruguay-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is
moderately lower
than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign
currency
obligations.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the expected commitment to cautious
economic
policies with the government's still relatively limited fiscal
and monetary
policy flexibility amid growing uncertainty in global and
regional markets.
Standard & Poor's expects the government will sustain its
commitment to fiscal
prudence, even under more severe external conditions.
Continuing improvement in fiscal indicators, with declining debt
as well as
lower levels of debt dollarization, combined with a further
diversification of
the sources of economic growth, could, over time, lead to a
higher rating.
Conversely, a weaker commitment to macroeconomic stability and a
failure by
the authorities to respond appropriately to external risks could
weaken
external liquidity and raise the country's debt burden,
resulting in a lower
rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Uruguay (Oriental Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
BB+/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+ BBB
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+
Short-Term Debt A-3 B
Banco Central del Uruguay
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
BB-/Stable/B
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB-
Administracion Nacional de Combustibles Alcohol y Portland
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
BB-/Stable/--
Rating Withdrawn
To From
Uruguay (Oriental Republic of)
Senior Unsecured
Recovery Rating NR 2