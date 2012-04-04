April 4 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela's ratings as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Country Ceiling at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Negative from
Stable.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Venezuela's weakening policy
framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price
shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising
political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle.
Venezuela's ratings are presently supported by its manageable debt-service
profile and relative financing flexibility. The current environment of high oil
prices reduces the probability of near-term financing stress. In addition to
international reserves, the sovereign held approximately USD18.8 billion (19.4%
of CXR) in liquid FC assets in at the end of 2011.
'An exchange rate regime that leads to macroeconomic distortions and rising FC
indebtedness, a markedly expansionary fiscal policy and the transfer of the
country's oil-windfall to opaque off-budget funds have weakened Venezuela's
external and fiscal credit metrics as well as increased its dependence on high
oil prices,' said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.
While considerable resources in terms of international reserves, proceeds from
bilateral borrowing and oil-derived revenues have been directed to discretionary
off-budget mechanisms such as the National Development Fund (Fonden), the
available information to assess the flows, administration and use of assets
diverted to this parallel fiscal structure is limited.
As a result, external liquidity and the sovereign's net external position have
deteriorated vis-a-vis peers in the 'B' category and oil exporters in spite of
large current account surpluses in recent years. The sovereign has turned into a
net external debtor from a creditor position a few years ago. In addition, the
rising importance of gold as part of international reserves, 66.7% at the end of
2011, further increase the country's vulnerability to commodity price shocks.
The risk for political and social instability remains present due to the high
concentration of power in the hands of the president, weak institutional
framework and the high degree of political polarization in Venezuela. The
likelihood of a close presidential election and concerns about the President
Chavez health add further uncertainty to the political environment.
After three years of recession, growth has recovered due to a vigorous fiscal
stimulus. According to Fitch, Venezuela could expand by 5.1% in 2012. 'The
economy is unlikely to retain momentum over the medium term in the absence of
policies that lead to increased private investment, improved competitiveness of
the non-oil economy and reduced macroeconomic distortions such as real exchange
rate overvaluation and high inflation,' said Arispe.
Fitch estimates that election-related spending could push the central government
deficit to 6.8% of GDP, thus leading to further debt build up. While government
debt levels (25.2% of GDP in 2011) and amortizations remain lower than peers,
interest payments, measured in terms of revenues, have risen relatively to peers
due to fast paced debt growth and higher borrowing costs in spite of high oil
prices.
An oil price shock and the continuation of policies that lead to further
deterioration of Venezuela's external and fiscal credit metrics would be
negative for Venezuela's ratings. Fitch would also view negatively significant
increase in social and political instability. On the contrary, policy
adjustments that result in reduced macroeconomic distortions, higher growth,
strengthening and greater transparency of fiscal and external accounts could
stabilize the rating.