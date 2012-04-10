* Bonuses at highest level since financial crisis
* Small firms can't compete for top brokers
* Deals don't make economic sense, critics say
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, April 10 Bonuses offered by the U.S.'s
biggest securities companies to recruit top brokers are reaching
their loftiest levels since the financial crisis, and none of
the big firms are retreating from the bidding war.
The brokerage arms of banks such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N),
UBS AG UBSN.VX, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) and Bank of America
(BAC.N) are offering h i gh-end U.S. brokers two to three times
the commissions and fees they produced in the previous year, up
from about one times those earnings previously.
The bonuses, which can approach $15 million for some teams
over several years, have steadily escalated and include perks
such as prime parking spaces and the hiring of brokers' sales
assistants, recruiters say.
The bonuses reflect how eager big firms are to manage the
assets of the very wealthy, who tend to be more loyal to their
advisers than to the advisers' firms. In addition, fees from
wealth management, as the brokerage business is known today, are
dependable, while revenue streams from trading and investing are
volatile and becoming less profitable under regulatory and
market pressures.
The big companies also are eager to attract big brokers and
assets at a time when investors are still fearful of investing
and cutting down on trades. So despite the costs, big firms keep
bidding up the pay.
“Clearly they want the deals to go away, but no one can
afford to make the first move and lose market share,” said Alois
Pirker, research director of Aite Group, a wealth management
consulting firm in Boston.
DELAYED RETURNS
The high payouts mean brokerages often won’t recoup their
largesse for at least two years, and often more than five,
according to brokerage executives who declined to be identified.
And if brokers who are sated on fat bonuses or uncomfortable
with their new firm lose their sales zeal, the payback can
extend years beyond that.
“They should absolutely stop doing it, but nobody wants to
give up their competitive advantage," said Pirker. "If they go
cold turkey, they lose.”
Just two years ago, brokerage executives said they
understood the folly and were going to end it.
“I truly believe the industry is moving toward a more
rational recruiting model,” James Gorman, chief executive of
Morgan Stanley and the former head of retail brokerage at
Merrill Lynch, told investors in January 2010 after the company
reported a 2009 loss of $960 million.
But Morgan Stanley, the biggest broker, with more than
17,100 advisers, continues to compete. Rick Peterson, a
recruiter in Houston, said he heard of a team of advisers
leaving Merrill Lynch for Morgan Stanley in 2011 for a potential
payout of about $25 million.
He declined to identify the team and spokespeople at Morgan
Stanley and Merrill, which is owned by Bank of America, declined
to comment.
UBS Wealth Management Americas has been particularly
aggressive recently as it tries to recover from tax and other
scandals of 2009 and 2010, recruiters said. [ID:nL2E8EQ496]
Its compensation costs last quarter totaled 91 percent of
its net income, compared with 65 percent for its wealth
management businesses globally, according to company reports. In
at least one case, it last year dangled a bonus equivalent to
3.8 times the trailing 12-month revenue of one brokerage team,
said Peterson. Spokespeople at UBS did not respond to several
requests for comment.
Wells Fargo, for its part, said it is "committed to
attracting top industry talent and we do aim to be competitive
in our offers. Most new advisers join because of "the culture of
the firm" and the strength of Wells Fargo's name, said Erica Van
Ross, a company spokeswoman.
UPFRONT AND BACK-END
Deals offered by big companies are variable but inevitably
include an upfront signing bonus and a "loan" made over several
years that is forgiven if the broker stays productive and in
place for seven to 11 years.
A typical high-end broker with a clean regulatory record who
generates $1 million of annual revenue and oversees about $150
million of client assets generally gets an upfront cash payment
of 1.25 to 1.50 times trailing 12-month revenue. The multiple
rises with stronger production and asset levels. The back-end
bonus is tied to hitting asset-gathering goals that rise from
about 70 percent of what brokers oversaw at their old employer
within the first year to 150 percent within five years.
Like all advisers, they receive ongoing payouts for new
business. Top brokers at companies such as Merrill, Morgan
Stanley and UBS retain between 40 percent and 50 percent of the
fees and commissions they produce, meaning a $2 million producer
gets a payout of $1 million a year.
That is a pittance compared with the $235 million that AR
magazine calculated as the median income for the top 25 hedge
fund managers in 2011, but retail advisers can count on a more
consistent return than traders, whose pay gyrates dramatically
from year to year. The top 25 hedge fund managers of 2010, for
example took home $400 million each.
Even up-and-coming brokers with less than five years of
experience who are generating $500,000 of revenue can attract
hefty bonus deals, said Peterson.
The bonuses persist because well-connected advisers have
access to the assets of the very wealthy, the lifeblood of
wealth management companies.
And while brokerage executives may grouse about what it
takes to move an elite broker -- only a few hundred migrate a
year at the upper levels, according to recruiters -- they remain
confident that the bonuses will ultimately pay off.
"Wealth management firms make the bulk of their profits on
the top 10 percent of their producers," said Steven Eckhaus, a
compensation attorney at Katten Muchin Rosenman whose clients
include brokers and top securities firm executives who receive
bonuses much higher than retail brokers. "If the deals didn't
make economic sense, they wouldn't do it."
The big companies have been growing. Over 2010 and 2011,
wealth management assets at Merrill Lynch shot up 31.9 percent
to $1.5 trillion, while those at Morgan Stanley rose 5.6 percent
to $1.58 trillion, according to Cerulli Associates, a Boston
research firm. Merrill was absorbed by Bank of America early in
2009 and Morgan Stanley bought a majority interest in Smith
Barney in June of that year.
In the same period, assets at Wells Fargo Advisors, the
third-largest firm by brokers, grew 4.2 percent to $885.5
billion while UBS Wealth Americas -- with about half of Morgan
Stanley's brokerage force -- rose 11.2 percent to $794.2 billion
of client assets, according to Cerulli.
GAME OF CHICKEN
Andy Tasnady, a sales force management and compensation
consultant at Tasnady Associates, said retail brokerages have no
choice but to recruit because they can no longer rely on
inexperienced advisers making cold calls in a world of
increasingly complex products. That leaves the firms competing
in a Wall Street game of chicken.
“If a big firm trails off on hiring, everyone says they’re
on the ropes,” said Mike Campbell, chief executive of Dominick &
Dominick, a broker-dealer in New York City with 65 advisers.
“Hiring brokers is headline news and helps stock prices even if
the deals are not economic."
Small firms such as Dominick can't afford to counter offers
made to their top producers and lack economies of scale to
recruit from the big firms without substantially increasing
their technology and service costs.
“It seems like a big-firm war, but the problem is that the
shrapnel falls on us,” said Jim Kerr, president of DA Davidson
in Great Falls, Montana, which has 315 brokers and has
experienced attrition among brokers increase since the financial
crisis of 2008.
The best offers regional firms can make -- upfront bonuses
of about 70 percent of a broker’s 12-month trailing revenue in
cash and notes, with another 30 percent of the total paid after
several years -- are about a third of the big companies’ deals,
headhunters say.
The most intense battle, however, remains among the big
firms themselves. “If one of them sees heightened departures,
they will dip into their money pool and play the game,” Pirker
said. “You want to win them over with your firm's story, but if
that doesn’t work you have to do it with your money."
(Editing by Alwyn Scott and Steve Orlofsky)
