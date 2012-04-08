* Earnings reports follow 24 pct rise in bank stocks this
year
* Some big banks could show profit decline from year ago
* Investors count on eventual rise in interest rates, loan
income
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
April 9 U.S. bank executives face great
expectations from investors when they report first-quarter
results beginning Friday.
Bank stocks have shot up 24 percent this year, as measured
by the KBW Banks index, in their steepest ascent in any quarter
since the end of September 2009.
Now investors want to know if they should stick with their
bets that the economy will strengthen and lift bank lending
margins and profits, or take their gains and get out.
"Investors are out on a limb," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Harris Private Bank.
They won't get much help from the earnings, which are
expected to be murky this quarter and confused by accounting
items. Investors may have to rely on their own hunches to sort
conflicting numbers and comments from bank executives about the
unfolding course of the economy.
Chris Bingaman, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital
Management in Columbus, Ohio, is among the buyers. Bingaman,
whose firm manages $9 billion, said he's been picking up shares
of Wells Fargo & Co, (WFC.N) JPMorgan Chase & Co, (JPM.N) U.S.
Bancorp (USB.N) and PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N)
lately. The prices, compared with expected future cash flows,
are still attractive, he explained.
Still, Bingaman called the banks "revenue challenged"
because bank customers remain reluctant to borrow and profit
margins are being held down by low interest rates. "That puts a
damper on revenue growth overall," Bingaman said.
At the least, Bingaman said, he wants to see the banks
report that their lending margins have stopped contracting. Net
interest margins at JPMorgan, for example, were down to 2.70
percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2011 from 2.88 points
a year earlier and 3.33 points in 2009.
Even if the contraction were to stop, at least another three
to six months must pass before lending margins actually
increase, said Chris Kotowski, an analyst at Oppenheimer. "You
need to see more loan growth," he said.
But Kotowski said that the current slow growth in loan
portfolios is a big step from the shrinkage two years ago and
points toward increasing momentum in borrowing and a stronger
recovery in bank profits. "Slowly, but surely, people are going
to realize that this is for real," Kotowski said.
In the meantime, sorting out what is real could be
difficult. Some banks will likely report loan growth that stems
not from new demand from customers for funds, but from taking
business from competitors, said analyst Paul Miller of FBR
Capital Markets & Co. "The overall economic growth needed for
loan growth still is not there," Miller said. Loan balances at
banks in recent weeks have been running about 4.0 percent higher
than a year earlier, according to Federal Reserve data, but some
of that increase is thought to have come at the expense of
European banks and lenders in the capital markets.
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kick off bank earnings Friday
morning. For 81 financial companies in the S&P 500 stock index,
first-quarter earnings are expected to be up 6.5 percent from a
year ago, according to surveys of analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S through April 4. For the full year, analysts expect the
earnings will be up 22.4 percent from 2011.
Underneath the averages are likely to be confusing
cross-currents about whether the quarter was good or bad. For
example, while profits are expected to be higher for banks in
general, earnings per share will be down in the first quarter
from a year earlier for JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc (C.N),
according to surveys of analysts. But c ompared with the fourth
quarter, profits for JPMorgan and Citigroup are expected to be
higher. The big reason for the expected flip-flop in fortunes
for the two banks: Their trading and investment banking business
in the first quarter were worse than a year before but better
then three months ago.
Profit from making new mortgages is expected to
counterbalance the loss of fee income from new restrictions on
how much banks can charge merchants for debit card transactions.
Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have big mortgage operations and some
regional banks, such as SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) and Fifth
Third Bancorp (FITB.O) could get a lift, too. Though most new
mortgages are used now to refinance existing loans, the are
generating additional revenue for the banks.
"We’re going to see decent earnings for banks that embrace
mortgage banking," said Miller of FBR Capital Markets & Co.
"It’s probably some of the most profitable stuff you can do.”
With overall revenue weak, bankers know investors will be
looking hard at their expenses. At Bank of America Corp, (BAC.N)
whose shares are up 66 percent this year, more than any other
big bank, executives are expected to supplement their April 19
earnings report with details of the second phase of a campaign
that has already set out to eliminate $5 billion in annual
expenses and 30,000 jobs.
Analysts caution that there are at least two wild cards that
could rock the results of the biggest banks: trading revenue and
the impact of accounting adjustments, known as debt valuation
adjustment or DVA, which must be made for changes in the value
of debts the banks owe.
Bond trading increased as investors were more willing to
take on risk in the quarter than they were at the end of the
year. But profit margins for the dealers tightened. Overall,
quarterly revenue from fixed income, currency and commodity
trading at the investment banks was likely down more than 20
percent from a year earlier, but up more than 100 percent from
three months earlier, analyst David Konrad of Keefe, Bruyette &
Woods wrote in a report April 2.
Equity capital markets volumes and fees for advising
completed takeovers were down about 25 percent in the quarter
from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The accounting adjustments known as DVA perversely reduce
the reported earnings of banks when their creditworthiness
improves. Because analysts vary in how much work they do to
factor DVA into their earnings estimates, the adjustments can
create confusion about whether banks actually missed or beat
Wall Street expectations.
Bank stock buyers may chose to ignore the accounting noise
and the mixed signals. "The psychology seems to be getting
better," said Frank Barkocy, director of research at Mendon
Capital Advisors. "We’re continuing to see signs of improvement
in the US economy.”
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Rick Rothacker in
Charlotte, North Carolina. Editing by Alwyn Scott.)
