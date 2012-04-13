* RIM's Balsillie sought deals with global telecoms-sources
* Cheap, tailored data plans for rival devices were on offer
* Balsillie departed as strategic disaccord flared -sources
* Dispute suggests RIM will keep focus on new BlackBerry 10
* New CEO Heins now says all options are on table
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 13 Former Research In Motion
RIM.TORIMM.O co-chief executive Jim Balsillie sought to
reinvent the BlackBerry smartphone maker with a radical shift in
strategy before he stepped down, two sources with knowledge of
his plans said.
Balsillie hoped to allow major wireless companies in North
America and Europe to provide service for non-BlackBerry devices
routed through RIM's proprietary network, a major break with the
BlackBerry-only strategy pursued by RIM since its inception.
The plan would have let the carriers use the RIM network to
offer inexpensive data plans, limited to social media and
instant messaging, to entice low-tier customers to upgrade from
no-frills phones to smartphones.
But the talks with carriers led to discord at the highest
levels of the troubled Canadian company, and Balsillie resigned
as a director soon after he stepped down as co-CEO. His former
partner at the helm, Mike Lazaridis, still has an active role.
The veto leaves RIM's focus squarely on a new generation of
BlackBerry gadgets it promises will wow consumers. The devices
will have to do just that, analysts say, to arrest the
precipitous decline in market share suffered by RIM, the company
that virtually invented mobile email more than a decade ago.
Balsillie's plan may have heralded a broader strategic move
by RIM to define its high-margin network services - which bring
in around $1 billion a quarter - as a business that's distinct
from building and marketing the BlackBerry. That hardware
business may have lost money last year.
Carriers may have seen value in the plan, which would have
encouraged lower-value talk-and-text customers to upgrade to
entry-level smartphone plans, with access limited to Twitter,
Facebook, messaging and other social media platforms.
The package would have included RIM's BlackBerry Messenger
application, a powerful tool that has kept many BlackBerry users
faithful even as flashier gadgets from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and
running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software beckon.
That said, the arrangement would have relied on RIM's
private network, which crashed painfully last year, adding a
layer of risk that some carriers might have shied away from.
The RIM network is integrated with cellular networks across
the world. Managed from a string of data centers, RIM encrypts
and compresses massive amounts of data it then pushes out to
BlackBerry devices. It charges carriers a monthly subscription
fee per user for the service.
The system allows the BlackBerry - and in theory other
devices - to gobble up much less bandwidth. So routing
non-BlackBerry traffic through RIM's servers would help carriers
by easing strain on their networks.
RIM took a first step toward establishing the network as a
standalone operation late last year with its Mobile Fusion
software that gives corporate and government customers the
option of linking iPhones and Android devices to their existing
BlackBerry management systems.
But that does not offer outsiders the unique technology that
encrypts data and pushes it out to the BlackBerry.
CLOSE RELATIONSHIPS
Balsillie developed close business relationships with
hundreds of telecoms executives as RIM's chief salesman and
dealmaker in the years of BlackBerry's most prodigious growth.
He was talking to AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications
Inc (VZ.N) in the United States, and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L),
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) and
France Telecom SA FTE.PA in Europe, as well as at least one
major Canadian carrier, the sources said.
RIM, which declined comment, already offers basic messaging
and social media plans to BlackBerry users in many countries,
something that has helped it drive growth, particularly in
emerging markets.
The plans restrict Internet access to a few popular sites
and are typically cheaper than the smallest per-gigabyte plan
available for other gadgets.
RIM was well along the path, having developed software to
deliver the service to users of the latest versions of Apple and
Android operating systems. It had also studied the global
potential of selling the service, one source said.
But before that could happen, RIM’s new CEO Thorsten Heins,
backed by Lazaridis and the board, rejected Balsillie’s
initiative in favor of a focus on next-generation BlackBerry 10
phones due later in the year, two sources said.
HARDWARE STRUGGLES
Balsillie's plan might have resonated with investors and
analysts who have urged RIM to sell its hardware business as a
way of salvaging some value from the company, whose shares have
shed 80 percent since February last year.
RIM's BlackBerry devices have struggled to compete with
Apple's iPhone and iPad and a slew of Android devices. RIM
slashed more than $750 million from the value of its smartphone
and tablet inventory in each of its last two quarters.
The company likely lost money on hardware sales in the
fiscal year just ended, an analyst said on Tuesday.
[ID:nL2E8FA7VA]
Yet with the global smartphone boom showing no signs of
abating, RIM could target a market six times larger than its
existing BlackBerry base, former RBC Capital Market analyst Mike
Abramsky wrote in a note last year advocating RIM split in two.
Some 1.55 billion mobile phones were shipped worldwide in
2011, of which less than one third were smartphones, according
to research firm IDC. Only about 51 million were BlackBerries.
But smartphones will likely account for more than half of
the 2.17 billion phones shipped in 2016, IDC said.
Assuming that RIM could sell its services for even a tiny
portion of the new smartphones, while retaining its existing
subscribers, its services business would expand meaningfully.
Verizon, Vodafone, France Telecom and Telefonica declined to
comment. A Deutsche Telekom spokesman said the company was not
aware of such a proposal.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon and Vodafone,
while Deutsche Telekom also owns T-Mobile USA. France Telecom,
Telefonica and Vodafone all have operations in emerging
economies where RIM has notched most of its recent growth.
"OPEN TO ALL OPTIONS"
Balsillie and Lazaridis stepped down from their shared CEO
roles in late January, and gave up roles as co-chairman of the
board. [ID:nL2E8CN0AL]
Lazaridis stayed on as vice-chair and head of a newly
created innovation committee.
The pair, who together built Lazaridis' 1985 start-up into a
global business with $20 billion in sales last year, handed the
CEO job to Heins, a German-born former Siemens AG executive.
Heins initially said it would be wrong of RIM to focus on
licensing its software or abandoning its integrated stance -
where RIM ran its own software on its own phones, supported by
its own network - and he certainly wasn't considering a sale.
But in late March, while reporting RIM's first quarterly
loss since 2005, Heins abruptly said he was reviewing options
such as partnerships, joint ventures, licensing and other ways
to leverage RIM's assets. He did not rule out a sale.
"I did my own reality check on where the entire company
really is," he said. "It is now very clear to me that
substantial change is what RIM needs."
Those comments don't rule out talks with carriers about a
plan like the one Balsillie proposed.
"There hasn't been any inconsistent 'back-and-forth' between
Thorsten and carriers," a separate source familiar with the
situation said, without confirming or denying that any talks had
taken place.
Balsillie cut his last professional tie to the company on
the day Heins opened the door to all those options, stepping
down as a board director. He remains one of RIM's largest
shareholders, with a 5 percent stake.
