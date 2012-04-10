By Steve Stecklow
April 10 China’s ZTE Corp, which recently sold Iran’s largest telecommunications
firm a powerful surveillance system, later agreed to ship to Iran millions of dollars worth of
embargoed U.S. computer equipment, documents show.
The American components were part of an 8 million euro ($10.5 million) equipment-supply
contract, dated June 30, 2011, between ZTE, a Chinese trading firm and a unit of the consortium
that controls the Iranian telecom, Telecommunication Co. of Iran, according to documents
reviewed by Reuters. ZTE is China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker.
The documents shed further light on how Iran obtains sophisticated American tech products
despite U.S. sanctions on Iran. China is a major conduit. Reuters in March revealed an earlier
deal between ZTE and TCI, which centered on non-American surveillance equipment but also
included some U.S. tech goods. The latest deal, though smaller in scale, was much more reliant
on U.S. products.
Beijing and Moscow have vetoed Western attempts to strengthen sanctions against Iran over
its nuclear-development program. ZTE, based in the city of Shenzhen, is publicly traded but its
largest shareholder is a Chinese state-owned enterprise.
According to the contract’s parts list, the equipment to be delivered from China included
IBM servers; switches made by Cisco Systems Inc and Brocade Communications Systems Inc; database
software from Oracle Corp and a unit of EMC Corp; Symantec back-up and ant-virus software; and a
Juniper Networks firewall. The parts were intended for business-support services, including a
ZTE billing system.
A spokesman for ZTE said last week in an email that “as far as we know” the company had not
yet shipped any of the products. Asked if ZTE intended to do so, he emailed a new statement
Monday that said: “We have no intention to implement this contract or ship the products.”
He also said ZTE decided “to abandon” the agreement after “we realized that the contract
involved some U.S. embargoed products.”
The contract had made clear the American provenance of the goods: Its accompanying parts
list, signed by ZTE, lists more than 20 different computer products from U.S. companies.
Washington has banned the sale of such goods to Iran for years.
U.S. companies that responded to requests for comment said they were not aware of the
Iranian contract; several said they were investigating the matter.
A spokesman for IBM said: “Our agreements with ZTE specifically prohibit ZTE from the
transfer of IBM products to Iran. If any of IBM's business partners are breaching our export
compliance agreements, then IBM will take appropriate actions."
A Brocade spokesman said the company doesn’t sell any products to Iran “and we certainly
have not shipped these products to” ZTE. A spokesman for Greenplum, the EMC unit, said: “We have
no knowledge of the contract described, but are actively researching this matter." A Cisco
spokesman said: "We continue to investigate this matter, as any violation of U.S. export
controls is a very serious matter.”
According to the U.S. Treasury Dept., a U.S. company would violate sanctions if it shipped
products requiring an export license to a third party knowing the goods would end up in Iran.
The United States, Europe and the United Nations have been imposing increasingly tough
economic sanctions on Iran to pressure it to refrain from developing nuclear weapons, which Iran
denies it is doing. The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - the U.S., China,
Russia, Britain and France – plus Germany are scheduled to hold talks with Iran Saturday in
Istanbul over its nuclear program, which it maintains is peaceful.
Reuters reported on March 22 that ZTE had sold Iran's TCI a surveillance system capable of
monitoring landline, mobile and internet communications. The system was part of a 98.6 million
euro ($128.9 million) contract for networking equipment signed in December 2010.
The article reported that despite a longtime U.S. sales ban on tech products to Iran, ZTE's
“Packing List” for the contract, dated July 24, 2011, also included numerous American hardware
and software products, although they were not part of the surveillance system.
The U.S. product makers – which included Microsoft Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell Inc,
among others - all said they were not aware of the Iranian contract, and several said they were
investigating the matter.
The day after the article was published, a ZTE spokesman said the company would “curtail”
its business in Iran. The company later issued a statement saying, “ZTE no longer seeks new
customers in Iran and limits business activities with existing customers.”
Three other telecommunications equipment makers – Ericsson, Nokia Siemens Networks and
China-based Huawei Technologies – previously have said they would reduce their business in Iran.
Huawei and ZTE have emerged as the largest equipment suppliers to Iran, according to people
involved with the country’s telecom industry.
The parts list for the June 2011 contract was much more dominated by U.S. products than the
earlier equipment contract. The earlier pact was between TCI, ZTE and a Chinese trading company
called Beijing 8-Star International Co. The latest contract was between ZTE, Beijing 8-Star and
an Iranian company called Aryacell.
Aryacell is a unit of Iran Mobin Electronic Development Co., part of a consortium that
controls TCI. According to the contract, Beijing 8-Star was required to provide “third-party
equipments,” while ZTE was responsible for supplying equipment and collecting payment. The
contract was to last until Dec. 31, 2015.
Officials at Aryacell and TCI did not respond to requests for comment. A representative of
Beijing 8-Star, reached in China, declined to answer questions, saying: “Concerning my business
matters, it’s not necessary for me to tell you anything.”
The contract’s parts list included products made by manufacturers from several countries.
But most were from the U.S., with IBM items accounting for the bulk of them. The IBM parts
included 30 servers and other computer equipment with a total cost of more than 6.8 million
euros ($8.9 million), minus about a 30 percent discount.
Several of the IBM server models, though new, were discontinued shortly before the contract
was signed. It called for a 12-month warranty on all equipment.
It is not clear how ZTE will get out of the contract. According to the terms, the contract
only can be terminated if Aryacell breaches it, becomes bankrupt or can’t pay its debts.
(Reported by Steve Stecklow in Boston. Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing.
Edited by Michael Williams.)
(Reporting By Steve Stecklow)
((michael.j.williams@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: ZTE IRAN/ARYACELL
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.