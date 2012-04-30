(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Jeffrey Goldfarb
NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sirius XM
(SIRI.O) sold its soul and could pay a hefty price to retrieve
it. When the U.S. satellite radio service stared down bankruptcy
in 2009, it beat a rescue path to John Malone’s door at Liberty
Media LMCA.O. For a financial lifeline, Sirius pledged a 40
percent stake and power over most big decisions to the wily
cable magnate. But now he has come to collect.
Malone’s method looks unseemly. After a three-year
standstill provision expired last month, he asked the Federal
Communications Commission for its blessing to be custodian of
Sirius with only a minority stake. That would help lay the
groundwork for Liberty to take control without paying a premium
to the rest of its shareholders.
Sirius is, broadly speaking, in a weak negotiating position.
With its shares trading at about 10 cents apiece three years
ago, the company agreed to borrow money from Liberty at 15
percent. It also sold Malone preferred shares for a pittance
that convert into 40 percent of Sirius and confer final say-so
over any significant deal, stock issuance and other major moves.
Things still turned out well. Revenue at Sirius has
increased by about 20 percent to $3 billion, the company is now
in the black and the stock trades around $2.25. Malone’s stake,
once converted, would be worth some $6 billion.
He almost certainly wants more, however. Nearly $8 billion
of net operating losses at Sirius would be useful to Liberty but
may not be transferable and are probably too costly to access
anyway. But Liberty can block any strategic initiatives Sirius
boss Mel Karmazin and his board may want to make, so Malone
could press them into another of his fiendishly complex deals.
It would start with Liberty increasing its stake in Sirius
to over half, spinning off a new entity created with the Sirius
stake and another Liberty-owned operation and then ending with
Sirius buying that company with newly issued shares. The
advantage of this so-called reverse Morris Trust transaction is
that it would be tax-free for Liberty, giving it the most bang
for its highly profitable Sirius investment.
Malone can easily acquire an additional 10 percent of Sirius
in the market to help achieve the result. Or in exchange for
granting Sirius its freedom, he could push it to buy back enough
of its own shares to get Liberty to a majority. That would cost
Sirius some $2.7 billion, a figure that wouldn’t break the
balance sheet but might stretch it to the limits. Some
combination of share-buying by the two companies, however, might
secure Sirius safe passage from this latest crossroads.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Sirius XM Radio, which is scheduled to report
first-quarter earnings on May 1, has asked the Federal
Communications Commission to “dismiss or deny” an application
made by Liberty Media for approval to run the company – should
it seek and win approval to control the board – with a minority
stake, in what is known as “de facto” control. In its petition
filed to the agency on March 30, Sirius said Liberty’s
application contained a number of “procedural deficiencies.”
- Sirius letter: link.reuters.com/hej67s
- Sirius/Liberty 2009 deal: link.reuters.com/kej67s
