April 11 Cotton futures rallied more than 3 percent on Wednesday, breaching its 100-day moving average, on the back of short covering ahead of the May contract options expiry on Friday, traders said.

The benchmark May cotton contract on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange rose as high as 3.2 percent to an intraday high of 92.62 cents per lb in late morning trade in New York.

Prices subsequently eased off that level and were up 2.59 percent at 92.05 cents at 12.33 p.m. EST (1632 GMT). (Reporting By Josephine Mason)