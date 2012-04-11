Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a nearly one-month low, despite recovering overseas markets, as mutual funds sold shares in the heavily-weighted retail and commodities related sectors.

The IPSA has ended 0.47 lower, as fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec slipped 1.66 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC lost a similar 1.66 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 1.94 percent and department store Falabella decreased 0.5 percent.