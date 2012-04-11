* Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra on May 1
* Daniel Stanzione appointed as non-executive chairman
April 11 Quest Diagnostics Inc has named
Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra as president and
chief executive officer at the maker of medical testing
equipment, effective May 1.
Rusckowski, 54, is currently CEO of Philips Healthcare,
the largest unit of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV
.
He will also become a member of Quest's board of directors,
the company said on Wednesday.
Quest also announced that Daniel Stanzione, currently its
lead independent director, will become non-executive chairman of
the board, also on May 1.