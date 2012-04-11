* Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra on May 1

* Daniel Stanzione appointed as non-executive chairman

April 11 Quest Diagnostics Inc has named Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra as president and chief executive officer at the maker of medical testing equipment, effective May 1.

Rusckowski, 54, is currently CEO of Philips Healthcare, the largest unit of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV .

He will also become a member of Quest's board of directors, the company said on Wednesday.

Quest also announced that Daniel Stanzione, currently its lead independent director, will become non-executive chairman of the board, also on May 1.