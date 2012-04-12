SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Google Inc (GOOG.O) reported net income of $ 2.89 b illion, or $ 8.75 p er share, in the first quarter and announced a proposal to effectively implement a 2-for-1 stock split.

The world's No. 1 Internet search engine reported net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partner websites, of $ 8.14 bi llion.

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)

