NEW YORK, April 13 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell 23 to a fresh 10-year low of 624 this week, according to data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes on Friday.

The gas rig count has fallen 13 of the last 14 weeks as drillers slow activity in the face of decade-low prices, the data shows. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; editing by M.D. Golan)