By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
results will be dissected more closely than ever next week,
after a share swoon raised concerns on Wall Street that the
stock's gravity-defying rally may be losing steam.
Five straight days of stock losses for the world's most
valuable company sparked fears it had ventured into dreaded
bubble territory and was overdue for a strong pullback. Shares
reversed course on Tuesday, gaining 5 percent.
Between major legal challenges across several continents,
increasing competition from Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android -- now
the world's most-used mobile software -- and confusion over what
its next groundbreaking product will look like, more cautious
investors are re-evaluating their positions and cashing in some
holdings ahead of Apple's second-quarter earnings next Tuesday.
There's reason for caution: Apple's shares surged nearly 60
percent to a high of $644 this year. The slightest sign of
trouble in the earnings report may prompt further profit-taking.
"Any disappointment in Apple could lead to a significant
selloff in the short term," said Channing Smith, co-manager at
Capital Advisors Growth Fund. "Are we long term believers in
Apple? Absolutely, but as we move forward...you get up here to
over $600 and you say, ‘Hmm, this is getting pretty frothy,
expectations may be getting out of line.’"
Apple shares fell 7 percent when the company missed Wall
Street expectations for the first time in years last October.
Should investors choose to park their cash elsewhere, many
believe they will eventually return.
Most investors remain bullish on the longer-term -- 45 out
of 53 Wall Street investment banking analysts still have "Buy"
or "Strong Buy" ratings on the stock, citing robust iPhone and
iPad sales and new products from a TV to a 4G iPhone coming down
the pike.
They argue that Apple will again reveal a bumper quarter,
attributing the nearly 9 percent slump in the stock since last
Tuesday to a combination of pre-earnings caution and
profit-taking, and successive strings of sell orders triggered
as the lofty shares retreated.
In the days leading up to the selloff, at least two analysts
predicted the stock will vault over $1000. Wall Street analysts
on average expect it to touch $675 in the next 12 months.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Apple by the numbers: http://r. reuters.com/ben36s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
IPHONE SALES SEEN STRONG
Apple, riding on strong iPhone and iPad sales, has smashed
consensus estimates in recent quarters. But any dissatisfaction
with the numbers could weigh heavily on its shares, which have
quadrupled over the past two and a half years.
Major challenges for the California firm this year include
the lawsuit against it by the U.S. Justice Department for
alleged collusion on ebook prices and a potential hit on gross
margins if key contract manufacturer Foxconn is able to pass on
increased labor costs.
The world's most valuable company is expected to present a
positive short-term picture when it reports earnings. Apple is
estimated to have sold between 30 million and 35 million iPhones
and around 13 million iPads on average last quarter, according
to Wall Street analysts.
Monstrous sales of the iPhone -- 37.04 million -- accounted
for more than half of Apple's first quarter revenue and assuaged
investors' worries about the company's size slowing it down.
"It's going to be a blowout quarter, just like the last one,
but there's been a big move in the stock and to trim back on
your position a little bit makes imminent sense," said David
Rolfe, chief investment officer at St. Louis-based Wedgewood
Partners Inc, who manages $1.6 billion.
MORE PRODUCTS IN SECOND HALF?
Over the past week Apple's stock found itself in relatively
unknown territory, declining 9 percent to $580 before bouncing
back over 5 percent to nearly $610 on Tuesday. It had touched an
all-time high of $644 on April 10.
"There was some nervousness probably that perhaps everyone
that wanted an Apple product already bought one," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer for Harris Private Bank in
Chicago.
"The downdraft in the stock and updraft is significantly
driven" by machine trading, which had an amplifying impact that
was "much more than profit taking," Rolfe said.
Despite the stock's steep run-up and with earlier catalysts
s uch as dividend and a new iPad already priced in, many
investors are looking to a new iPhone later this year to fuel
more growth.
Rumors that Apple may produce an actual television to go
along with all the media content it sells are also gaining
steam, along with a potential iPad with a smaller screen size to
rival Amazon.com's Kindle Fire, which has cornered the lower end
of the tablet market.
Apple is famously conservative with its forecasts, but may
be more cautious this time around as anticipation of a new
iPhone caused a slowdown in sales during the quarter prior to
the release of the iPhone 4S, investors said.
The California company typically introduces new iPhones
during the summer but broke the trend last year when it launched
the iPhone 4S in October.
Apple is expected to report earnings of $9.94 a share on
revenue of $36.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It could beat these numbers "due to a possible build in
iPhone channel inventory and stronger gross margins due to
falling component costs," Bernstein Research analyst Toni
Sacconaghi said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)
