By Noel Randewich

April 17 Top chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) forecast revenue a bove expectations, as demand for personal computers remained re silient in the face of consumers' growing preference for tablets and other mobile gadgets.

The long-time technology bellwether said revenue in the current quarter would be $13.6 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average had expected $13.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shaky economies in Europe and the United States, a growing consumer preference for tablets, and a recent shortage of hard drives due to flooding in Thailand have taken a toll on the PC industry.

But demand in China and other emerging economies has helped sustain PC growth, and Intel's server business has been a winner from the buildout of servers behind the Internet and data consumed on smartphones.

The world's leading chipmaker said revenue in the first quarter was $12.9 billion, up from $12.85 billion in the year-ago period and a bit higher than the $12.85 billion expected.

GAAP net income in the first quarter was $2.74 billion, down from $3.16 billion in the year-ago period.

GAAP earnings per share were 53 cents, better than the 50 cents expected.

Intel said non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter would be between 63 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. One analyst who was not authorized to speak to the press said that margin guidance was a little light.

Despite the relatively upbeat outlook, shares of Intel fell 2.81 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.23 p ercent at $28 .47 on Nasdaq.

