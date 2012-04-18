WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday finalized long-awaited rules that will dictate which companies will be deemed swap dealers, a tag that will subject them to costly capital, margin and business conduct requirements.

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted to adopt the rules in a 5-0 vote. The rules are a main provision in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which gave the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission broad new authority to regulate the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.

The swap dealer rule is a joint rule with the CFTC, which is also slated to finalize the rules on Wednesday. S EC Chairman Mary Schapiro said the final rule aims to only capture the companies that truly deal in derivatives, sparing mutual funds and pension funds from the new regulations.