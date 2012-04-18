By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 The chief operating officer
of Guggenheim Investments, along with its head of marketing and
head of sales left the firm this week, according to three people
familiar with the situation.
Richard Goldman, chief operating officer of the New
York-based asset management firm, along with Marc Zeitoun, the
head of distribution and Keith Fletcher, chief marketing
officer, have all left, the sources said.
A receptionist at Guggenheim Investments, which is a
subsidiary of Guggenheim Partners LLC, said that Goldman,
Zeitoun and Fletcher were not in the directory. A spokeswoman
declined to comment.