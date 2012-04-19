* Fiscal Q3 EPS $0.60 vs Street view $0.57
* Sales up on servers, Office
* Xbox, phone unit posts loss
* Shares rise after hours
By Bill Rigby
April 19 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) beat Wall
Street's profit forecast as computer sales held up better than
expected, lifting its shares 2.5 percent after hours.
The world's largest software maker reported quarterly profit
of $5.11 billion, or 60 cents per share, compared with $5.23
billion, or 61 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter when it
posted a one-time tax gain.
Profit beat analysts' average forecast of 57 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6 percent to $17.41 billion, driven by strong
demand for its server software products and Office application.
Analysts had expected sales of $17.18 billion.
Worldwide personal computer sales rose a modest 1.9 percent
in the quarter, according to tech research firm Gartner Inc.
That was better than expected in a market facing hard-drive
shortages from Thailand and the onslaught of Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad.
That helped Microsoft, which supplies the operating system
for 90 percent of PCs, to post a 4 percent increase in sales of
Windows, still its main product.
"The Windows beat was a positive surprise, looking at about 4
percent growth, versus expectations for about a 4 percent
decline," said Josh Olson, an analyst at Edward Jones.
"We also had solid business and server performance as well.
The Big Three, if you will, in terms of the revenue drivers,
were all a little bit better than expected, with Windows a lot
better than expected."
On the downside, Microsoft's usually profitable
entertainment and devices unit posted a quarterly loss due to
falling sales of its aging Xbox console and increased research
and marketing costs for its new Windows smartphone software.
Microsoft shares rose to $31.87 in extended trading, after
closing at $31.01 on Nasdaq.
The stock is up 20 percent so far this year, outpacing the
tech-heavy Nasdaq's 16 percent gain, and a 10 percent rise in
the Standard & Poor's 500.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr;
Editing by Richard Chang)
