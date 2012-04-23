Overview
-- In our view, the recent government policies could increase risks to
Argentina's macroeconomic framework, squeeze its external liquidity, and
hinder medium-term growth prospects.
-- We revised the outlook on the Republic of Argentina to negative from
stable.
-- We affirmed our 'B' unsolicited long-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings, 'raAA' national scale rating, and 'B' transfer and
convertibility assessment on Argentina.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Republic of Argentina to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed
our 'B' unsolicited long- and short-term ratings and our 'raAA' national scale
rating on Argentina. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' transfer and
convertibility assessment on Argentina.
Rationale
The negative outlook revision stems from policies enacted since the October
2011 presidential elections that we believe could over time increase the risk
of a deterioration in the country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on
its external liquidity, and weaken Argentina's medium-term growth prospects.
These include rising restrictions to international trade and recent steps to
nationalize the hydrocarbon company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales (YPF).
We believe that these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in
Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which has appreciated the real
exchange rate) and increasingly rigid government expenditure, and result in a
worse investment climate. Current policies in the heavily-regulated energy
sector have strongly expanded demand and reduced incentives for exploration
and production, thereby weakening Argentina's external and fiscal accounts
through higher energy imports and subsidies.
Import restrictions have also raised several conflicts with key trading
partners. These and other actions have contributed to the emergence of a
parallel foreign exchange market. More recently, on April 16, 2012, the
executive government announced and sent to Congress a bill for the immediate
expropriation of 51% of YPF's shares, which until now the Spanish group
Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) controlled. The bill is expected to
pass rapidly through Congress. While public versus private ownership of large
hydrocarbon companies does not factor directly in Standard & Poor's sovereign
methodology (see "Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions"
published June 30, 2011), we believe that this step, which was taken abruptly
and unilaterally and with little negotiation with the controlling shareholder,
underscores the weakening system of checks and balances in Argentina. Actions
of this type continue to shorten the economic planning horizon in the country
and contribute to Argentina's deteriorating economic and political links with
the international community. As a result, we do not expect Argentina to
progress on resolving its now long-standing impediments to regaining access to
international markets, or curing the now 10-year old default to the bilateral
creditors of the Paris Club.
Although Argentina has $47.6 billion of international reserves as of April 13,
2012, equal to 5.5 months of current account payments, we see growing risks to
the nation's external liquidity over the medium term. The combination of a
weak global economy, growing uncertainty from both foreign and local market
participants, and restricted access to foreign financing could over time raise
the risk of a loss of external liquidity.
High inflation contributed to a decrease in the real value of government debt
(17% of which is denominated in nominal pesos and 21% linked to the official
inflation rate). That, along with balanced budgets or small deficits, and
rapid GDP growth, led to a decline in debt in terms of GDP. Argentina's gross
general government debt fell to 43% of GDP at the end of 2011 from 60% in
2007. In addition, the central government relies on public sector entities (in
particular the social security system, nationalized in 2008, and the Central
Bank) to refinance maturing market debt, a policy that has moderated its
rollover risk. This policy, however, is expected to face limits over time as
these entities' own public missions are compromised by accumulating large
levels of government debt instruments whose real value is not protected from
inflation's effect. Although the government relies only moderately on private
domestic markets to satisfy its borrowing requirement, we could interpret a
future liability management operation as distressed under our methodology, and
thus an event of default.
Outlook
The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade
this year or next. A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial
outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy
actions that further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a
downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on
medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front),
and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead
us to revise the outlook back to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Argentina (Republic of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Sovereign Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Stable/B
National scale rating raAA/Negative raAA/Stable
Rating Affirmed
Argentina (Republic of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B
