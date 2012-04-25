BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
NEW YORK, April 25 Raymond James Financial Inc on Wednesday said its fiscal second-quarter profit fell after reporting $21 million of pretax expenses related to its April 2 takeover of Morgan Keegan, offsetting strong improvement in brokerage and bank revenue.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based regional investment bank and brokerage reported net income of $68.9 million, or 52 cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, down 15 percent from $80.9 million, or 64 cents, in the year-earlier period.
Net revenue rose 2 percent to a record $871.9 million from a year earlier, driven by record results in its private client business and its bank unit. Capital markets revenue fell 7 percent from a year earlier, driven by a slowdown in stock underwriting.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 56 cents a share and $843 million of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding the acquisition-related costs, Raymond James said it earned $81.9 million, or 64 cents, in the period.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding