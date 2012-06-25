BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.74 percent lower, dragged down in tandem with global equity markets, on questions over a European summit's ability to address the region's debt crisis.
Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines lost 1.91 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud decreased 1.03 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.89 percent.
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
MEXICO CITY, June 8 American investment has stayed steady in a Mexican state that was one of the first to suffer at the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to bring back jobs from Mexico, the region's economy minister said on Thursday.