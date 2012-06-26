June 26 Every month at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, we publish our
economists' best estimate of where the U.S. economy could be heading. Beyond the
projection of GDP and inflation, we include outlooks for other major economic
categories, such as home and auto sales, employment, and oil prices. We call
this forecast our baseline scenario, and we use it to inform all areas of our
credit analyses.
However, we realize that these days any forecast of how many points the
economy will rise or fall is going to be wrong; it is simply a question of how
far wrong.
As a result, we have instituted a quarterly feature called "Risks To The
Forecast," in which we project two additional scenarios: one with slower
growth than the baseline, and one faster.
In our latest edition, "U.S. Risks To The Forecast: Lazy Hazy Crazy Days Of
Summer" (published June 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect), we estimate the odds of a
double-dip to be 20%. Our baseline forecast assumes a slow recovery from the
June 2009 recession trough. But the risk of another downward leg on the
recession remains real. The high-growth scenario is that we could again be
underestimating the American consumer, and, after a weak start, a recovery
could still turn into a more typical "V"-shaped expansion.
However, the Japanese experience of the 1990s suggests that we should not
ignore the risk of a fourth scenario, an "L"-shaped recession where the
economy could stagnate for years. The question now is what letter the recovery
will look like.
"There are differences between Japan's situation and the current one in the
U.S., but the problems are similar," said Standard & Poor's senior economist
Beth Ann Bovino. "Our hope is that policymakers in the U.S. have learned from
Japan's mistakes."
