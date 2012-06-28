TOKYO, June 28 Japan's largest telephone company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T), is eyeing opportunities for mergers and acquisitions in North America to expand its cloud computing business, its new president said on Thursday.

North America will be a target for future acquisitions and business alliances due to the number of attractive venture firms located in the region, Hiroo Unoura, who was promoted to the post last week, to l d Reuters in an interview.

"There are just a lot of related ventures in North America. The users are very advanced and unfortunately (for us) the supporting technology is also grown out of that region," said Unoura.

"That's why our eyes are on North America."

Unoura did not specify the timing of a possible investment in the region or the amount of funds it was willing to spend, but said it was important for the entire group company, which includes Japan's largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo (9437.T) and NTT Data (9613.T), to keep the larger strategy in mind when weighing their own M&A strategy.

In 2010, NTT spent 286 billion yen ($3.6 billion) on South African IT firm Dimension Data.

NTT, which has said it views U.S. firms Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N) as its benchmark, expects its overseas revenues to top $13 billion this business year, still just a fraction of its domestic sales.

On a group basis, NTT logged 10.5 trillion yen ($131.6 billion) in revenues for the year ended on March 31. [ID:nXB0KFRJDH]

($1 = 79.7600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

