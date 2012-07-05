* Next 12 months pivotal to software company's success
* July 19 quarterly earnings will offer glimpses of attack
plan
* Windows 8, Surface tablets, new Office, phones in store
* Investors divided on prospects
* Stock struggling to stay over $30
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 5 An ugly first week for Microsoft
Corp's (MSFT.O) new financial year, probably its most important
to date, has done little to inspire confidence that the software
giant can jumpstart a stubbornly stagnant share price.
The world's largest software company, whose stock remains
mired around $30, had prepared a multi-pronged assault to try
and break into the crucial mobile computing space this year and
take Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) down a peg.
But on Monday, it announced a $6.2 billion writedown of a
2007 Internet-advertising acquisition - a reminder that
Microsoft has a patchy track record when it ventures outside of
its Windows and Office comfort zone.
Days later, Vanity Fair blamed Steve Ballmer's
"astonishingly foolish" leadership for a "lost decade", in one
of the most scathing articles ever written about the CEO.
It was not the news agenda Microsoft had in mind as it
prepared to unveil fourth-quarter results on July 19. The
writeoff is expected to hand the company its first quarterly
loss - on paper - since going public in 1986.
"This kind of massive write-off is a stark reminder that
Microsoft's capital allocation policies in the past have not
been ideal at times," said Highmark Capital fund manager Todd
Lowenstein.
Microsoft is placing several major bets over the next 12
months: its new Windows 8 operating system; its first tablets; a
new version of Office; and revamped phone software.
Wall Street thinks Microsoft still stands a chance of
reclaiming its former glory and investors, including Lowenstein,
cite a promising pipeline for 2013. But they will want hard
reasons to pay more than $30 for a stock that hasn't traded
above that for any extended period of time since 2000.
"The jury is still out, but I see the potential for a
renaissance here with a new platform," said Rick Sherlund, an
analyst at Nomura Securities International, who has followed the
company for three decades. "This is not a winner takes all,
Apple kills Microsoft, death-spiral situation. There's room for
a lot of innovation that allows Microsoft to grow again."
BIG CHARGE
Microsoft got off on the wrong foot with the announcement
that it was writing off $6.2 billion in goodwill, chiefly for
its 2007 acquisition of digital advertising firm aQuantive.
That purchase was supposed to accelerate Microsoft's entry
into an online ad market dominated by Google, but it never took
hold and its money-losing Bing search engine has barely dented
Google's market share in the three years since launch.
The write-off was a painful admission that Microsoft has
failed to make a profitable business from online ads despite
growing traffic. A sale of the online unit, perhaps to Facebook
Inc (FB.O), would make sense now, some on Wall Street suggest.
The huge charge was not a shock to investors - Microsoft
shares rose slightly in the next trading session - but it
underscored how the company misjudged the Internet's commercial
possibilities and lost its way in mobile computing.
Ballmer has become a lightning rod for this failure of
innovation. Vanity Fair quotes one former manager saying
Microsoft had turned itself into "technology's answer to Sears".
Ballmer has had critics since taking the top job in January
2000. But the widely cited thumbs-down still resonates.
"I would question how much longer he (Ballmer) will be
there. That's something Wall Street is always speculating
about," said a Wall Street analyst who asked not to be named.
"You need someone who can manage creative talent better than
Steve's done."
Some point out that Microsoft's $6.2 billion charge for an
ill-conceived Internet-centric acquisition is actually better
than they deserve. Ballmer offered to pay $47.5 billion for
fading Internet giant Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) in 2008. That company's
market value is now less than half that.
WINDOWS 8
The central gambit for 2013 is that its touch-friendly
Windows 8 software - due out around October - will fire
consumers' imaginations and take root among Microsoft's core
business audience.
For the first time, it will make "Surface" devices of its
own to run Windows 8: a tablet based on power-efficient ARM
Holdings ARM.L chips to challenge Apple's iPad and an Intel
Corp (INTC.O) processor to attack the lightweight laptop market.
Analysts are skeptical Microsoft can produce a device
cheaply enough to seriously threaten the iPad, but recognize
that Microsoft is challenging PC makers such as Acer (2353.TW)
and Samsung (005930.KS) to come up with better machines.
Microsoft has generated interest, but not exactly excitement
about the new system, which is sure to confuse many longtime
Windows users [ID:nL1E8HD00C].
But even if Windows 8 is not an instant hit, Microsoft's
long-term agreements with corporations, which are paying for the
latest version of Windows even if they don't use it, mean that
the core Windows business will not crumble.
"Windows is not only not going to disappear, but rather
become the No. 2 tablet operating system and No. 1 operating
system for" tablet-notebook devices, said Mark Moerdler, a
technology analyst at Bernstein Research. "In contrast to the
bear case, that Windows revenue will go off a cliff."
In phone software, Microsoft has no such cushion. Despite a
tie-up with handset maker Nokia NOK1V.HE, the company still
has only 4 percent of the U.S. smartphone market, according to
the latest figures from tech research firm Comscore.
Microsoft announced a new version of its phone software two
weeks ago, called Windows Phone 8, but there are concerns that
financially-squeezed Nokia may not last until its release in
autumn without help. Its shares have fallen 80 percent since
former Microsoft executive Stephen Elop became CEO in 2010.
"If Nokia goes away, then Windows Phone is done," said
Michael Yoshikami, CEO of fund manager Destination Wealth
Management, who does not own Microsoft shares. "Microsoft is
either going to own or have a share of Nokia."
EARNINGS WIPE OUT
Microsoft's $6.2 billion aQuantive charge is expected to
wipe out any profit for Microsoft's fourth fiscal quarter. Wall
Street analysts are now predicting a quarterly net loss of $366
million when the company reports earnings on July 19, rather
than its previous estimate of $5.25 billion net profit.
But the one-time charge will not affect fiscal 2013.
Analysts are calling for a sales increase of about 10 percent
for fiscal 2013, and profit growth of about 13 percent if the
charge is discounted.
Bernstein's Moerdler thinks the share price is based on "an
unrealistically bad scenario of no-to-negative perpetual growth,
billions of dollars of annual cash drain from search and mobile
into perpetuity, and tens of billions of dollars of additional
value destruction through ill-fated acquisitions and
investments."
But that is exactly what some fear. Destination Wealth
Management's Yoshikami paints a worst-case scenario.
"Nokia collapses, they don't step in. They have no other
significant manufacturer willing to take a chance on Windows 8,
they decide they are going to take a chance on Surface tablet
and that comes out at $800. Then their stock is at $28 forever."
(Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)
((bill.rigby@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 206 418 9236)(Reuters
Messaging: bill.rigby.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MICROSOFT RESULTS/PREVIEW
